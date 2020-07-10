Trump says he will wear a mask on the trip to the Walter Reed medical center

Despite his aversion to facing masks, President Trump said he will wear one during his weekend trip to Walter Reed Medical Center, where he is expected to meet with injured staff and service members, according to a report.

"I hope to wear a mask when I enter Walter Reed. You're in a hospital, I think it's a very appropriate thing, "the president told Sean Hannity of Fox News in a live phone interview on Thursday.

"I have no problem with a mask," he added, according to Politico. "It's okay to wear a mask if it makes you feel comfortable."

The commander-in-chief will visit the military hospital in Bethesda, Maryland, on Saturday to meet with combat vets and health workers who have been on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, the media outlet reported.

Trump's comments are in stark contrast to his unmasked appearances during public events, as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urges wearing face shields to help prevent the spread of the bug.

In the midst of a recent setback from prominent Republican lawmakers, the president calmed down and said "everything is through the masks." I think the masks are good. "

On Thursday, Trump suggested that cover-up should not be necessary in certain settings, even where evidence is widely available or where social distancing is possible.

But he said he was concerned about the spread of germs to patients at the medical center.

"I don't want to spread anything. And a lot of it is spreading, not them spreading," he told Hannity. "And I don't want to cause a problem for anyone."