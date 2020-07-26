Trump says he won't pitch first pitch in Yankees game

President Donald Trump won't launch the first pitch at Yankee Stadium next month after all.

Trump tweeted Sunday that he will not be able to make the trip because of his "strong focus" on coronavirus, vaccines and the economy. Trump said in the tweet: "We will make it later in the season!"

He had announced Thursday in a briefing on the opening day of the Major League Baseball that he would be at Yankee Stadium on August 15 to launch the first pitch.

Trump has been trying to show voters that he is taking the virus seriously through briefings and by canceling Republican convention events set for Jacksonville, Florida. Florida is among several states where the virus is at its peak.

But on Saturday, the White House tweeted a photo of Trump and former Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre after the couple played golf at Trump's private club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

With teams playing in stadiums that are largely empty, Trump would not have had to deal with the crowd's reaction to his appearance, which has been an issue in some previous appearances at sporting events, where he has received a mixed response.

But another problem could have been tricky for Trump, who has been outspoken in his criticism of athletes who knelt during the national anthem before games.

During an interview Thursday with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump again said he would take part in the long tradition of throwing out the first pitch, but said he hoped the players would hold their ground during the national anthem.

"It's great that baseball is back and other sports are back. I hope everyone is on their feet; I hope they don't kneel when the flag is raised. I don't like to see that," Trump told Hannity.

The Yankees and Washington Nationals knelt before the season opener that night in Washington, and then performed the national anthem. And New York had two players kneel for the national anthem on Saturday, Aaron Hicks and Giancarlo Stanton, and they say they will continue to kneel during the anthem throughout the season.

Some New York City politicians, including Mayor Bill de Blasio and Bronx County President Rubén Díaz Jr., have loudly complained that Trump released a first pitch for the Yankees.