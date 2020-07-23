Trump says he would take a coronavirus vaccine

President Trump said Wednesday that he would be comfortable with his son and grandchildren who would physically return to school in the fall, and stated that children do not easily contract or transmit the coronavirus.

When asked at a White House press conference if he would be comfortable with his family's return to school, Trump replied, "Yes, well, I am comfortable with that."

Trump was also asked if his administration planned to develop a national strategy to get children back to school in the fall, to which he replied: “We have a national strategy. But as you know, ultimately it depends on the state governors. "

"I think most governors, many governors, want these schools to open. I would like to see it open, "he said, adding that children have" a strong immune system. "

"They are not transmitted very easily (to others) and many people say they do not transmit," said the president, without evidence. "We're looking at that … they don't bring it home with them."

"They don't catch him easily, they don't bring him home easily, and if they catch him, they get better quickly," Trump said. "We are seeing that fact. That is a factor and we are observing it with force. We will report on that during the next week."

But, U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams recently told CBS News that while the risk for children of getting coronavirus is low, they can still pass it on to others.

"We know that the risk is low for real students. But we know that they can pass it on to others … We need to take steps to make sure we protect those who are vulnerable, either because they are elderly or have chronic medical conditions," Adams said. said.

Researchers in South Korea also found that children between the ages of 10 and 19 transmit Covid-19 within a home as often as adults, according to research published in the journal of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Emerging Infectious Diseases earlier this week. . They also found that children 9 years and younger transmitted the virus, albeit at lower rates.

CNN reported earlier on Wednesday that in Florida, which is among the states in the solar belt experiencing an increase in coronavirus cases, a 9-year-old girl has become the state's youngest person to die of coronavirus complications. . The girl is not known to have had underlying medical conditions and has become the fifth child to die of Covid-19 in the state.

More than 23,000 children under the age of 18 have tested positive for coronavirus, and more than 13% of children tested are infected. The state's total number of confirmed cases now stands at 379,619.

Look more: