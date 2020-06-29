Trump says Intel does not endorse the report on Russian rewards on US troops: & # 39; Another fabricated Russian hoax & # 39;

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Trump says Intel does not endorse report on Russian rewards against US troops

President Trump said Sunday night that US intelligence was unable to confirm an explosive story that Russian military officials offered rewards to Taliban-linked militants for killing US troops in Afghanistan.

The New York Times, citing unidentified officials, reported Friday that some "Islamist militants" or "criminal elements" are believed to have collected payments. The report noted that 20 Americans were killed there in 2019. It was unclear if any of those deaths was the result of a reward.

“Intel just informed me that they did not find this information credible and therefore did not report it to me or @VP. Possibly yet another Russia hoax fabricated, perhaps by fake news @NYTimesbnooks, that wants to make Republicans look bad. "

TASS, the state news agency, reported that the Russian Foreign Ministry called the reports "falsifying information." A Taliban spokesman also denied any truth to the report.

Thomas Joscelyn, principal investigator for the Foundation for the Defense of Democracies, a group of experts, told the Wall Street Journal that "Moscow's willingness to embrace the Taliban openly and publicly goes back several years" and would not be surprised if there is some truth. The report. Click here for more information on our main story.

Pence pledges resources after Texas governor notices "very fast and very dangerous turnaround" of coronavirus outbreak

Vice President Mike Pence promised additional resources and evidence Sunday after Texas Governor Greg Abbott described "the very fast and very dangerous turnaround" of the coronavirus.

Pence had canceled appearances in Florida and Arizona, as each state has seen a sharp increase in new coronavirus cases. However, a Pence representative said the vice president was still planning to travel to Texas, Florida and Arizona to meet with the governors.

"President Trump wanted us to be here today with developments in the past two weeks with the growing positivity and the growing number of cases with a very simple message and that is to use the people of Texas: We are with you," Pence said during a press conference with Abbott on Sunday.

Pence emphasized that citizens should "wear a mask," and emphasized that experience showed that wearing them "will reduce the spread." Click here for more.

Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate battle emblem from their flags

Mississippi House and Senate lawmakers voted bipartisan support Sunday to change the state flag by removing a Confederate battle emblem that is widely condemned as racist.

The House passed bill 91-23 on Sunday afternoon, and the Senate passed it 37-14 later in the day.

Republican Governor Tate Reeves has said he will sign the bill and that the state flag will lose its official status as soon as it is signed. A commission would design a new flag that would not include the Confederate symbol and that must include the words "In God We Trust," according to the bill. Click here to read more.

