Trump says regular coronavirus briefings to resume as cases rise







"We have had this great crisis in Florida, Texas, elsewhere," Trump said from the Oval Office. "I will get involved and we will start doing briefings."

The recognition came when Trump's aides debated a return to daily briefings, which were a hallmark of the early days of the pandemic. They ceased after Trump repeatedly found himself training with reporters and going on tangents, including one on disinfectant ingestion.

Now, however, many of Trump's aides fear he will appear absent as the crisis continues. Trump no longer attends daily coronavirus task force meetings and has not held a specifically virus-focused event in two weeks.

Trump said the revival of the briefings would allow him to promote advances in therapies and vaccines, and explain the "positive things" his administration is doing to combat the virus.