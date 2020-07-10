Trump says Seattle acted in CHOP only after warning of federal action

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know when starting your day …

Trump tells "Hannity" that Seattle ended CHOP after being warned that the feds were about to enter

The Seattle leadership wiped out CHOP, the protest that occupied about six city blocks, only after they were told that federal forces were about to act, President Trump told Sean Hannity of Fox News on Thursday by the night.

"We were going in, we were going in very soon," Trump said. "We let them know that and all of a sudden they didn't want it. So they went in before we got there, but we were going to go in very soon, very soon, and we would have taken the CHOP … very easily, but they went in and frankly, the people just gave up. They were tired. They had it for a long period of time.

Trump has been a harsh critic of the way the Democratic leadership has responded to protests that erupted in the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody on May 25. The president has made it clear that he wants Americans to know that he is the law, and -order of choice in the 2020 election.

"We were ready to go to Seattle," he said. "Frankly, I was looking forward to it." Click here for more information on our main story.

– Seattle Ice Cream Shop Bans Police From Carrying Guns

– Seattle conducted training sessions & # 39; segregated & # 39; to undo the & # 39; whiteness & # 39;

– The councilor wants to overthrow 'racist' capitalism

Trump appears to be on another crash course with Democratic governors on school reopens

Govs. Jay Inslee of Washington and Gretchen Whitmer of Michigan, two Democrats, appear to disagree with President Trump about their attempt to reopen schools for the upcoming school year.

Both governors said Thursday that virus data, not presidential pressure, would determine their decisions, which they say were the prerogatives of the states, not the White House.

"Decisions about the school and how to have it, in place or otherwise, will remain with the state of Washington," Inslee told reporters at a press conference, according to The Associated Press. "These are Washington students, and Washington state has the legal authority to make decisions about their education."

Trump has said: "Our country has to return, and it has to return as soon as possible, and I do not consider that our country will return if the schools are closed." Click here for more.

– Trump's call to reopen schools draws back reaction from Democrats

– Schools consider ways to reduce the risk of infection

– UC Berkeley links outbreak to fraternity parties

Naya Rivera was seen on board the ship hours before the disappearance: security images

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office has released security footage with former "Glee" star Naya Rivera renting and boarding a pontoon boat on Lake Piru near Los Angeles on Wednesday in the hours leading up to her disappearance.

About a minute after filming, the 33-year-old actress can be seen parking her car and taking her 4-year-old son Josey to rent a pontoon. The two are escorted to a boat before leaving the dock.

The search for Rivera ended Thursday night with plans to resume on Friday, KNBC-TV Los Angeles reported. The search has already been declared a recovery operation by the Ventura County Sheriff's Office. Click here for more.

The images show the shipment of Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera loved in disbelief

– Astronomers find something never seen before

– De Niro's lawyer says that the actor has money problems.

– Retired Georgia teacher says she was upset by opposition to "cancel culture"

– Colin Powell suggests the media had a "hysterical" reaction to reports of information about Russian rewards

– Trump plans to beat coronavirus, build economy

– Trump says he will address prescription drug prices

– This billionaire wants to buy the New York Mets

Former Notre Dame coach Lou Holtz asks, "How are you going to have soccer when they don't even want to go to school?"

