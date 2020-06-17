Trump says that & # 39; absolutely & # 39; would support Colin Kaepernick getting second chance in NFL despite kneeling controversy

President Trump lent some support Wednesday to former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, saying he "would love to see him receive another shot" if he still has the skills to play in the league.

During an interview with Sinclair correspondent Scott Thuman, Trump was asked about Kaepernick, the then-San Francisco 49er who sparked a national debate in 2016 when he protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, and whether or not the president believes that Kaepernick "should get another NFL opportunity."

"If he deserves it, he should. If he has the ability to play," Trump said. "He started very well and then didn't end very well in terms of player. He was excellent in his rookie year, I think he was very good in his sophomore year, and then something happened. So his game wasn't 'until' tobacco ".

The President continued, "The response is absolutely positive. As for kneeling down, I would love to see him get another shot, but he obviously has to play well. If he can't play well, I think it would be very unfair."

President Trump expressed a similar sentiment in August 2019, telling White House journalists at the time: "I would love to see Kaepernick come in if he's good enough, but I don't want to see him come in because someone thinks he's a good move. public relations. "

Trump has long been critical of Kaepernick and other players who knelt during the anthem.

Kaepernick has not played in the NFL since the 2016 season with the San Francisco 49ers. He led the team to the Super Bowl against the Baltimore Ravens during the 2012 season, but the 49ers lost.

In his time outside the NFL, Kaepernick has been involved in a number of social activism organizations and founded the "Know Your Rights," which teaches young children about self-empowerment, American history, and legal rights. It also secured a multi-million dollar deal with Nike.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell recently said he would "encourage" teams to sign Kaepernick before next season.

Fox Gay's Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.