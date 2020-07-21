Trump says the coronavirus pandemic is likely to "get worse before it gets better"

There is more evidence that people begin to lose immunity to the new coronavirus within a few weeks after being infected, especially if they have mild or no symptoms.

A team from the University of California, Los Angeles conducted an in-depth study of 34 people who had recovered from mild coronavirus infections. They tested their blood two or three times over three months.

They found a rapid drop in antibodies – the proteins of the immune system that help prevent viruses from infecting body cells. On average, antibody levels fell by half every 73 days, reported Dr. Otto Yang of UCLA Geffen School of Medicine and colleagues in The New England Journal of Medicine.

A survey of people in Spain published earlier this month found similar results.

"Our findings raise concerns that humoral immunity to SARS-CoV-2 may not last in people with mild illnesses, which make up the majority of people with Covid-19," wrote Yang and colleagues.

"It is difficult to extrapolate beyond our approximately 90-day observation period because decomposition is likely to slow down. Still, the results require caution regarding "antibody-based immunity passports," herd immunity, and perhaps vaccine durability, especially in light of short-lived immunity against common human coronaviruses. " , says the study.

It is not yet known if people can be infected more than once with the new coronavirus. But there are other related coronaviruses that cause common colds, and people can catch them repeatedly.

“A crucial question is the extent to which these mildly infected individuals contribute to subsequent transmission. Another is whether a lightly infected person, if infected again, is more or less than average likely to develop a serious infection the second time, "said Rowland Kao, an epidemiologist at the University of Edinburgh in the UK, who was not involved. in the study.