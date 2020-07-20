Trump says the United States has 'the best death rate' of the world. That is not true

"I heard we have one of the lowest, perhaps lowest, death rates anywhere in the world," Trump told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace. "Do you have the numbers, please? I heard we had the best death rate," added White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who was off camera.
When McEnany returned with a piece of paper, Trump turned to Wallace. "The number one death rate drops," he said, attacking Wallace for reporting "false news" in the process. "You said we had the worst death rate in the world and that we have the best."
But the president's statement is not true. And it's not even close.
The United States ranks eighth in total Covid-19 deaths per 100,000 people, below several European outbreaks and Chile, but above other severely affected South American and Asian countries.
According to Wallace, Trump also showed a graph showing a slightly different metric to promote his claim: the case fatality rate.
This is simply the number of confirmed deaths in a country divided by its number of confirmed cases. It is a more problematic measure because it largely depends on the amount of testing that a country is doing or not doing. A country that has systematically evaluated its general population will have a very low case fatality rate, while a country that only evaluates sick people in hospitals will have a very high rate.
However, by this measure, the United States is still among the top 60 countries in the world, according to JHU, almost the same as Brazil and Peru and worse than dozens of other nations.
In other words, there is no measure by which Trump's claim that the United States has "the best" death rate is true.
In stark terms, the United States has suffered the deadliest coronavirus outbreak anywhere in the world, with more than 3.7 million confirmed cases and more than 140,000 deaths.