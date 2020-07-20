Trump says the United States has 'the best death rate' of the world. That is not true







"I heard we have one of the lowest, perhaps lowest, death rates anywhere in the world," Trump told "Fox News Sunday" host Chris Wallace. "Do you have the numbers, please? I heard we had the best death rate," added White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, who was off camera.

When McEnany returned with a piece of paper, Trump turned to Wallace. "The number one death rate drops," he said, attacking Wallace for reporting "false news" in the process. "You said we had the worst death rate in the world and that we have the best."

But the president's statement is not true. And it's not even close.

In fact, the United States has one of the highest coronavirus death rates of any country, and is worse than several severely affected countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and Russia, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.