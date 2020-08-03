Trump says TikTok sale can go through, but only if US gets cut





On Monday, Trump set September 15 as the deadline for TikTok to find a U.S. buyer, failing which, he said he will close the app in the country. In an unusual statement, Trump also said that any deal should include a "substantial amount of money" to come to the United States Treasury.

"Right now they have no rights unless we give it to them. So if we're going to give them the rights, then … they have to come to this country," Trump said. "It is a great asset, but it is not a great asset in the United States unless they have approval in the United States."

When asked at a subsequent press conference whether the money for the Treasury should come from Microsoft, which is seeking a purchase of TikTok, or TikTok's Chinese father, ByteDance, Trump said the United States should get a significant chunk of the deal. "either way".

"Whether it is Microsoft or someone else, or if it is the Chinese, what is the price, the United States could get a large percentage of that price. Because we are making it possible," he said.

Trump described his proposal as similar to a lease between a landlord and a tenant, adding that TikTok owes the United States its success. "TikTok is a great success, but a large part of it is in this country," he said. The president's requirement that some of the settlement money go to the United States Treasury has no basis in antitrust law, according to Gene Kimmelman, a former lead attorney in the Antitrust Division of the United States Department of Justice and currently a senior adviser. from the Public Knowledge Policy Group. "This is quite unusual, it is out of the ordinary," said Kimmelman. "It is actually quite difficult to understand what the president is talking about here … It is not uncommon for the transactions to have broader geopolitical implications between countries, but it is quite remarkable to think of some kind of money on the table in connection with a transaction " TikTok said it remains committed to its large US user base. "TikTok is loved by 100 million Americans because it is a home for entertainment, self-expression, and connection," company spokesman Josh Gartner said in a statement. "TikTok will be here for many more years." Microsoft says it is still discussing a possible purchase of TikTok, days after Trump first said it would ban the popular short-form video app from operating in the U.S. In a blog post on Sunday, Microsoft said its CEO, Satya Nadella, spoke to Trump about buying the app. US policymakers have been voicing concern for the application for weeks as tensions between the US and China mount, and many say it could pose a risk to national security. (However, security experts say the threat is largely theoretical or indirect.) "(Microsoft) agrees to acquire TikTok subject to a full security review and to provide adequate economic benefits to the United States, including the United States Treasury," the company said, adding that it "will move quickly" to speak. with ByteDance "in a matter of weeks". Microsoft declined to comment beyond the blog post following Trump's comments Monday. The Trump administration has repeatedly targeted the short-form video app in recent weeks, citing concerns about the privacy and security of its American users. In response, TikTok has pointed to the fact that it has an American CEO and that its servers reside in the United States. The company previously considered a restructuring to ease concerns. "This is a purchase that would not be necessary if not because of the Trump administration's hostility to Chinese ownership of any technology company," said Mark Lemley, director of the law, science and technology program at Stanford University, adding that it was not there's a lot". real evidence "that the Chinese ownership of the application presents a security threat. "Instead, I think this is part of the division of the Internet into competing national networks," said Lemley. "I think it is a problem, and dividing TikTok into different national entities … will only make that problem worse." White House business adviser Peter Navarro expressed concern over a possible acquisition of Microsoft due to the company's ties to China, citing the availability of Microsoft services in the country, including its search engine Bing and the Skype video calling platform. "(Microsoft is) clearly a multinational company that made billions in China, that, that allows Chinese censorship through things like Bing and Skype," he told CNN on Monday. In addition to selling TikTok to an American buyer, ByteDance could also be considering other measures to further isolate itself from the fight between the United States and China. In response to reports that it is considering London for a new TikTok headquarters, ByteDance said in a statement that it was "committed to being a global company." "In light of the current situation, ByteDance has been evaluating the possibility of establishing TikTok headquarters outside of the United States, to better serve our global users," the company said.

CNN Business's Hadas Gold contributed to this report.