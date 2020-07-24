Trump says Twitter regrets being on 79 rap songs with Barstool

President Trump sincerely admitted that he "often" regrets his tweets and recalled appearing in "so many rap songs" in a lengthy interview with Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports.

Trump taped the interview Thursday afternoon in front of the Oval Office while Yankees legend Mariano Rivera stood near the camera. The clips were released on Friday.

Portnoy, an internet celebrity with more than 1.6 million Twitter followers, reassured the president by reflecting on his pre-presidential life as a popular television presenter and businessman.

"He was in a lot of rap songs. Like 79 or something, I was in every rap " Trump told Portnoy.

"The best day of my life, in terms of business and life and everything, the day before I announced (a presidential bid in 2015), everything was fine," Trump said.

Trump, known for rarely admitting mistakes, confessed to Portnoy that he "too often" regrets his tweets, especially his shadowy character retweets.

"You know, it used to be in the old days before this, you would write a letter. And you say this letter is really good. You put it on your desk and then you come back tomorrow and say, 'Oh, I'm glad I didn't send it.' But we don't do that with Twitter, "said the president.

Today, Trump said, “We take it out instantly. We feel great. And then you start getting phone calls: "Did you really say this?" I said, "What's wrong with that?" And you find many things. Do you know what I find? It's not the tweets, it's the retweets that put you in trouble. "

In retweets, Trump said: "You see something that looks good. And you don't investigate it and you don't see exactly what's in the helmet, right? That it's miniature and you don't exploit it. I've almost always discovered that retweets are the that put you in trouble. "

The interview, which ended with a video call to Portnoy's father, also included that Trump boasted of sniffing out that Sacha Baron Cohen's character Ali G, a fake journalist who cheated famous people in interviews, was fake.

Ali G unsuccessfully asked Trump on camera in the early 2000s to invest in an "ice cream glove."

"I said, 'Well, what's going on with this guy?' And I felt it was a fake deal." Trump said, apparently amused by the memory.

"He said it was from the British Broadcasting Corporation. They called with everything: beautiful, the voice. "This is British Broadcasting," said Trump. “And then this guy shows up. I said this is ah, in no time, like immediately. Thank you very much, you gave me credit. "