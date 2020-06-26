Trump says violence in Chicago, Baltimore, other cities in the United States such as & # 39; live in hell & # 39 ;, in the city hall of & # 39; Hannity & # 39;

President Trump, at a Fox News town hall with Sean Hannity on Thursday, broke down the high rates of violent crime in cities like Chicago and Baltimore, comparing them to Afghanistan and Honduras, and saying, "It's like living in hell."

The president specifically called Chicago, Baltimore, Detroit and Oakland as problematic. Trump blamed the mayors of those cities, all of them Democrats, along with former President Barack Obama and presumed party presidential candidate Joe Biden, for the high rates of homicides and other violent crimes.

"Chicago is an example, it is worse than Afghanistan," Trump told Hannity. "These cities, it's like living in hell."

Chicago in particular has become a target for Trump's criticism, especially after the city reached a grim milestone late last month when it saw 18 murders in one day, making May 31 the deadliest day in the city ​​in 60 years.

Despite that milestone, and criticism from the President, the murder rate in Chicago has decreased in recent years. The country's third-largest city saw 490 murders in 2019: a 13 percent drop from 564 in 2018 and a 35 percent drop from 756 in 2016, when Chicago reported its highest number of homicides in two decades.

Both Baltimore and Detroit, two cities much smaller than Chicago, have seen their murder rates increase in 2020, with Baltimore registering 159 murders to date and Detroit seeing a 30 percent increase in homicides as of June 18 with 129 murders.

While acknowledging that his stance was controversial, the president advocated that the country's police departments use stop-and-search tactics to get guns off the street. Trump praised the use of the tactic by the New York City Police Department in the 1990s under Rudy Giuliani, then the city's mayor, and currently, Trump's personal lawyer.

"It is very controversial to stay, stop, and check in," Trump said. "You draw the weapons … Rudy Giuliani was a great mayor. He did it in New York. "

Trump's comments on violent crime came as part of a broad city hall in Green Bay, Wisconsin, as the president also messed with Democrats in Congress, Biden, and former national security adviser John Bolton.

"It didn't do a good job," Trump said of Bolton. "He wasn't smart. He wasn't sharp."

Trump added: "He is the only man I think I have ever met, I met him for a year, I don't think I have seen him smile once." I said, "John, do you ever smile?" And it tells you something about someone. "

The president's comments came a few days after Bolton won a court battle that would allow him to publish his memoirs despite White House objections that it contained classified information.

Addressing the semi-autonomous zone established in downtown Seattle, Trump promised to take action if officials there did not close it.

"If they don't do something with Seattle, we will, we will go there," Trump said, "because what is happening is taking over American cities."

He quickly dabbled in this comment in a criticism of Biden, whose mistake in the campaign today was mocked.

"It is crazy what is happening," Trump said. "There's a guy here who doesn't talk. No one listens to him. Every time he talks, he can't put two sentences together. I don't want to be nice or unpleasant. I mean, the man can't speak."

Biden made a verbal farce on Thursday during a campaign stop in Pennsylvania and said 120 million people had died from the new coronavirus. While Biden seemed to halt quickly after his mistake, the video from Biden's comment pool was cut after he made the comment, Republicans and conservative pundits were quick to jump on the former vice president's comment.

Trump also called Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York as "bad people" and continued to criticize the investigation of former Special Adviser Robert Mueller on Russian interference in the 2016 elections.

"We have Schumer and Pelosi and people who are bad people who I sincerely believe do not love our country," Trump said. "What they do to our country and what they have done with this scam."

He added: “Now it turned out that Mueller should have announced in the first week that we did nothing wrong. They had evidence in the early days that there was no collusion with Russia. There was nothing to do with Russia. They found out immediately.