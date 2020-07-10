Trump says "virtual learning has proven to be terrible", threatens cuts to federal funds

President Trump criticized "virtual learning" on Friday, alleging it has "proven to be terrible," amid his attempt to reopen schools across the country this fall. He suggested that federal funding for schools could be reduced if they plan to keep students home due to the closure of the coronavirus.

"Now that we have witnessed it on a large scale and first hand, virtual learning has proven TERRIBLE compared to learning in school or on campus," Trump tweeted early Friday. "Not even close! Schools should open in the fall."

TRUMP, IN PUSH TO OPEN THE SCHOOLS BETWEEN CORONAVIRUSES, VOTE THE & # 39; PRESSURE & # 39; IN THE GOVERNORS

He added: "If it is not open, why would the Federal Government give funds? It will not! "

This week's president has repeatedly threatened to cut federal funds for school districts should they remain closed for the fall due to sudden increases in positive cases of the new coronavirus in states across the country. The president this week also pledged to pressure governors to reopen schools.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany defended the president's remarks Thursday, saying Trump "wants to increase funding" in the fourth coronavirus relief package to be negotiated between the White House and lawmakers on Capitol Hill. .

"But he's looking to redirect that to make sure it's for the student, and most likely it's tied to the student and not to a district where schools are closed," McEnany explained.

"The president will always confront teacher unions that want to keep schools closed," he said, stressing that any federal educational funding "should be there for children going to school."

"Keeping schools closed is an unsustainable prospect," said McEnany.

The president has been pushing for schools to reopen in the fall, repeatedly signaling warnings from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) about the mental and intellectual consequences of distance learning.

"All policy considerations for the upcoming school year should begin with the goal of having students physically present at school," the AAP said publicly.

At an event Tuesday with experts to discuss reopening schools, Trump said he would "put a lot of pressure" on governors to allow in-person learning this fall.

"We don't want people to make political statements or to do it for political reasons, they think it will be good for them politically, so they keep schools closed, in no way," Trump said. "So we are going to put a lot of pressure on the governors and everyone else to open the schools."

MCENANY: TRUMP IN SEARCH OF FINANCING "SIGNIFICANT INCREASE" EDUCATION IN THE NEXT CORONAVIRUS RELIEF PACKAGE

"Our country has to return, and it must return as soon as possible, and I do not consider that our country will return if the schools are closed," added the president. "Everyone wants it, mothers want it, fathers want it, children want it."

Regarding virtual learning, some states and cities, such as New York City, have begun to present their back-to-school proposals for the 2020-2021 school year, which would include "blended" learning. If the New York City plan is approved, students will be in the classroom no more than three days a week for in-person learning and will be at home for the rest of the week for remote learning.

NYC PUBLIC SCHOOLS WILL OPEN ON THE & # 39; BLENDED, SPLIT-SCHEDULE & # 39; MODEL, WITH PART-TIME STAFF, REMOTE PART-TIME LEARNING

Meanwhile, the Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Robert Redfield, has promised to work with all of the nation's school districts to ensure a safe reopening, while providing guidelines, which he says are "no prescriptive "and flexible for all schools.

The CDC has repeatedly said this week that they never recommended that schools close in their initial coronavirus guidelines and recommendations released at the start of the pandemic.

And Education Secretary Betsy DeVos promised to "provide help and assistance" to all schools in every state in the country.

"We need to move forward, let's find out how it will be done safely," he said in "America & # 39; s Newsroom on Thursday, adding:" It is not about if, but how. "

Fox News' Morgan Phillips contributed to this report.