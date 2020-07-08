Trump says "we are in a culture war", Republicans must "toughen up"

President Trump has warned his fellow Republicans to "toughen up" and stand firm against left-wing causes, or they may be on the losing end this November.

In an interview with RealClear Politics published on Wednesday, the president laid out some of the ideas he put forward in his polarizing Mount Rushmore speech on July 3. During that speech, Trump rejected what he called "a new far-left fascism" and a "left-wing cultural revolution" that he said threatened American civilization.

"We are in a culture war," Trump told RealClear Politics. "If the Republicans don't get tough and get smart and strong and protect our heritage and protect our country, I think they are going to have a very tough choice."

During his Mount Rushmore speech, Trump specifically called in protesters seeking to remove statues of American founders George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, who owned slaves. What started as an impulse to eradicate Confederation memorials expanded to include former presidents, as well as President Abraham Lincoln, who led the country during the Civil War and ended slavery with the Emancipation Proclamation.

He also rejected the "culture of cancellation," in which people have been embarrassing others by previous posts on social media that they disagree with, and in some cases threatening their livelihoods by trying to use the posts to fire them from their jobs.

"This is the very definition of totalitarianism," said Trump, "and it is completely foreign to our culture and our values, and it has absolutely no place in the United States of America."

The same message against the culture of cancellation was recently presented by well-known liberal writers and activists who warned that their fellow leftists were going too far.

A letter published in Harper’s Magazine that was signed by notable figures, including author J.K. Rowling, activist Gloria Steinem and linguist Noam Chomsky said liberals have exhibited "an intolerance of opposing views, a fad for public shame and ostracism, and a tendency to dissolve complex political issues in blinding moral blindness" .