Trump scoffs at & # 39; ZERO enthusiasm & # 39; from the Joe Biden rally in Philadelphia

President Trump mocked Democratic rival Joe Biden for holding a sparsely attended rally in suburban Philadelphia earlier this week.

"Joe Biden's rally. ZERO enthusiasm! Trump tweeted along with a photo of the event where the former vice president spoke to the nearly 20 followers on Wednesday.

To meet the COVID-19 guidelines for social distancing, attendees sat in folding chairs, each surrounded by a circle on the floor, to make sure everyone kept their distance. Many of the chairs were empty.

Trump has made it clear that he is going to pack arenas across the country with thousands of enthusiastic fans after delaying protests for months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The president expects a crowd of about 19,000 to show up for his first major rally Saturday at Bank of Oklahoma Center in Tulsa. The show is expected to continue despite several members of Trump's advanced team in Tulsa testing positive for COVID-19 on Saturday afternoon.

Not to be outdone, Biden struck back with a own tweet.

"Donald Trump's failure to fight the coronavirus with the same energy and focus that he uses to troll his enemies on Twitter has cost us our lives, and is putting the hope of an economic recovery at risk."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention classifies events according to risk: virtual-only activities are the lowest risk; Medium-sized meetings that keep followers at least 6 feet away are most at risk; and large demonstrations that gather large numbers present the greatest risk.