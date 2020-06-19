Trump seeks his machine back in Tulsa

** Do you want FOX News Halftime Report in your inbox every day? Sign up here.** **

On the list: Trump seeks his way back to the machine in Tulsa: Trump loses with key groups that backed him in 2016 – The momentum grows for the national holiday on June 15. Lawmakers seek to create a long-term bailout program. The Juneteenth Story

TRUMP LOOKS FOR HIS WAYBACK MACHINE IN TULSA

At this point, four years ago, the Trump rally was fully formed as a political institution. Clashes with protesters outside, dust inside, the singing, the soundtrack, the crowd's favorite lines, it was all there.

And during the summer of 2016, the demonstrations were apparently constant, with 13 in June of that year only. The big shows provided a sense of momentum for the campaign and irresistible fodder for coverage. It seemed like you never knew what could happen or what Trump could say.

In those days, Trump was a mystery. He spoke like no other major candidate in history and led a campaign that really seemed more like a movement than a traditional search for office. Puzzled admirers, detractors, and observers might reasonably ask what a Trump victory would look like: imagine the presidency of a man who was part Don ricklespart Pat buchanan live on stage two or three nights a week.

But now we don't need to ask ourselves.

Trump has had nearly three dozen rallies in support of his own re-election since his prodigious touring schedule trying to avoid stagnation in 2018. The early re-election cycle rallies were not "events" as they were in 2016, fraught with danger and uncertainty and starring an unpredictable businessman, and more like a Jimmy Buffett tour, but for MAGAheads instead of Parrotheads.

And that makes sense, because we have an answer to the question that terrified some and thrilled others four years ago: What would happen if the United States of America elected this external total? The first person to serve as president without any prior public service. , a trash-talking reality show host, a naked media fighter, as his leader?

The response turned out not to be as bad as its critics warned or as good as its supporters expected. As spring of this election year began, Trump had managed to muster a largely successful term in office despite the unrelenting resistance he faced and his own often dizzying mistakes.

It wasn't Reagan ‘84, but it wasn't the Armageddon the Democrats had warned about, either. Trump had a good argument to present to voters about the economy, and whatever his mistakes in foreign policy, the world remained substantially at peace.

The demonstrations for a campaign like that are not unmissable televisions. But they are fun for fans and a good way to keep the candidate busy and happy during a long election year. How Robert Earl Keen he said, "the road continues forever and the party never ends."

But then, Trump's luck did not hold.

Trump struggled terribly in his response to the coronavirus, tacking and backing off from the start. Once she found her balance, she couldn't keep it, thanks in large part for her combative personality and her desire to be the center of attention. And then he said that maybe we could inject disinfectants into the victims' lungs … and they decided to turn off the spotlight and move on to the next act.

But just as Trump was so inclined to his preferred narrative of declaring the crisis and promoting the economic recovery of the "rocket," a Milwaukee police officer knelt on the neck of an African-American suspect for nearly 9 minutes, killing the man, George Floyd. And once again, the same traits that made Trump formidably unpredictable in 2016 failed him.

Given a moment, any of his predecessors would have eaten a cookie (national search for souls, public grief, seething resentments, radical social change), Trump couldn't find his appetite. Instead of taking advantage of his office's unique assets, he got to work, stripping himself of the enormous advantages of ownership. After an often shaky response to a baffling virus, Trump seemed overwhelmed for the moment once again.

Consequently, Trump went from the November favorite to the June loser.

It was easy to see in February how the same voters who took a risk on Trump in 2016 could be persuaded to hold out in another round. It would certainly be close, but the odds favored the incumbent.

But now, Trump is way down, behind the Democrats. Joe Biden much worse than ever Hillary clinton. Trump's frustration with his campaign is palpable. Thinking of poaching Minnesota and New Hampshire, they are now trying to catch up in Arizona and worry about Georgia.

More than a quarter of the year has passed since the direction of the Trump Oval Office in March, and no one could say that it has been good for him or for the country.

This helps us understand why Trump is so willing to take great risks at a large indoor rally in Oklahoma on Saturday. The mayor is imposing a curfew due to the expected unrest between MAGA enthusiasts and Black Lives Matter promoters and the city's chief health officer, but they pleaded with Trump not to do a bespoke full-capacity indoor event. that increase coronavirus deaths.

While these seem like good reasons no have a demonstration, for Trump there are possible advantages. After three years of boring demonstrations, fun for fans but not "happenings," he once again has a chance to be scandalous, controversial, and most of all, observed.

After months of defense, the president must feel like he is coming back on the offensive. Of course, this is how he felt when he prepared to march through Lafayette Park.

Re-elections are not like open campaigns. Trump is asking voters to give him four more years, years that voters must take on will be very much like the first four. A high-risk, high-controversy rally should feel like an opportunity to regain the energy and excitement of four years ago. But there is no back button in political movements.

Trump can leave Tulsa avoiding serious consequences if he is lucky and his team is very skilled in its execution. But if there is chaos, Trump will not be the beneficiary as he would have been four years ago.

THE REGULATION: LABEL OF THE UNION

"WE HAVE seen the need for the Union, as our bulwark against foreign danger, as the conservator of peace between us, as the guardian of our trade and other common interests, as the sole substitute for those military establishments that have subverted liberties of the Old World, and as the proper antidote to the faction's illnesses, which have proved fatal to other popular governments, and of which the alarming symptoms have been betrayed by our own. " – James Madison, Federalist No. 14

WAITING TIME: DEAR OLD DAD

Business Today: “The story of Father's Day dates back to 1908 when a church in West Virginia held a sermon in honor of 362 men who were killed the previous year in a coal mining explosion. This was the first event in the country to strictly honor parents. In the same year, a woman named Sonora Smart Dodd He began his quest to establish Father's Day as a national holiday. Dodd was one of six raised by his single father and thought that fathers should be honored in the same way as mothers. After a year of asking its local community and government, Dodd's home state of Washington celebrated its first official Father's Day on June 19, 1910. Later, the Father's Day celebration was extended from state to state, and after a long fight, it was finally declared a national holiday in 1972 when the president Richard Nixon signed it into law. "

MARKER

NATIONAL AVERAGE FROM HEAD TO HEAD

Triumph: 41 percent

Biden: 50.6 percent

Lead size: Biden by 9.6 points

Change for a week: Biden ↑ 0.4 points; Trump ↓ 0.8 points

(The average includes: Fox News: Trump 38% – Biden 50%; Quinnipiac University: Trump 41% – Biden 49%; CNN: Trump 41% – Biden 55%; NBC News / WSJ: Trump 42% – Biden 49%; NPR / PBS / Marist: Trump 43% – Biden 50%.)

BATTLE POWER RANGES

(270 electoral votes necessary to win)

Launching: (103 electoral votes): Wisconsin (10), Ohio (18), Florida (29), Arizona (11), Pennsylvania (20), North Carolina (15)

Read R / Probable R: (186 electoral votes)

Read D / Probable D: (249 electoral votes)

(Complete classification here.)

TRUMP WORK PERFORMANCE

Average approval: 42 percent

Average disapproval: 54.8 percent

Net score: -12.8 points

Change for a week: ↑ 1.6 points

(The average includes: Fox News: 44% approve – 55% disapprove; Quinnipiac University: 42% approve – 55% disapprove; CNN: 40% approve – 57% disapprove; NPR / PBS / Marist: 42% approve – 55% disapprove; IBD: 42% approve – 52% disapprove.)

LOSE TRUMP WITH KEY GROUPS BACKING IT IN 2016

Fox News: "Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden continue to lead president Donald trump in the race for the White House … In the head-to-head confrontation, the poll reveals that Biden leads Trump by a 50-38 percent margin. That 12-point lead is statistically significant, and is above Biden's 8-point lead last month (48-40 percent). … Independents prefer Biden over Trump 39-17 percent, but another 43 percent are undecided or supporting someone else. Biden's leadership comes from the support of black voters (+79 points on Trump), those under 30 (+37), suburban areas (+22), women (+19), and voters over 65 (+10). Trump, on the other hand, is below his share of the vote among key groups, such as white evangelical Christians (+41 points) and rural voters (+9). In 2016, she won white evangelicals by 64 points and rural areas by 27.… More than half of older people (52 percent) and a plurality of women (46 percent) think that "matters" describes Biden. A larger number of both groups say it does not apply to Trump (57 percent of older people and 60 percent of women). "

Dems complains about Biden's lack of swing state infrastructure, Bloomberg: "Joe Biden's campaign has only begun hiring top officials in key states, leaving him without top personnel on battlefields like Wisconsin, Michigan and Florida, alarming some Democrats who say the leadership vacuum could hamper efforts of the party to defeat President Donald Trump in November. The campaign said on Friday that Jessica Mejia, California's Biden state director during the Democratic primaries, will serve as Arizona's state director while Andrew Piatt, the manager of Kyrsten SinemaThe successful 2018 Senate campaign will be a top advisor. Those roles in other states have not been filled. Arizona hiring is an exception to a process that has moved more slowly than campaign officials had initially indicated, according to four Democratic officials briefed on campaign operations who requested anonymity to disclose private conversations. Officials said campaign manager Jen O & # 39; Malley Dillon and senior adviser Greg Schultz acknowledged that the campaign failed to meet its self-imposed deadline for leaders in battlefield states to be in place in early June and moved it to July 1.

Giuliani points to Trump in debate on debates – Politician: "President Donald Trump's reelection campaign has taken advantage of the former mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani to spearhead a campaign to push for more debates this fall … Giuliani held a conference call Thursday afternoon with Trump's campaign manager Brad Parscale and Frank Fahrenkopf, co-chair of the non-partisan commission on presidential debates. During the call, Giuliani and Parscale pushed for discussions to begin before early voting begins. They also requested a fourth debate. The commission did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He has scheduled three presidential debates: Sept. 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana, Oct. 15 at the University of Michigan, and Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville. … More debates, Trump's aides argue, mean more opportunities for Biden to be ashamed. Biden's campaign dismissed Trump's request. "

Trump stokes fears over mail-in vote – Politician: "President Donald Trump called voting by mail the biggest threat to his re-election, saying that his campaign's multi-billion dollar legal effort to block expanded access to ballots could determine whether he wins a second term. In an interview in the Oval Office on Thursday that focused on the 2020 election, the president also strongly warned his party not to abandon him and issue Hillary clinton as a more formidable opponent than Joe Biden, despite Biden's leadership in the polls. The president's assertion that postal voting will jeopardize his reelection comes as states across the country are quick to accommodate remote voting in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Millions of voters could be deprived of their rights if they choose to stay home on Election Day rather than risk contracting the virus in crowded polling stations. But Trump and his campaign argue, despite the lack of evidence, that widespread voting by mail will benefit Democrats and invite fraud. The Republican Party is spending tens of millions of dollars in a multiple legal battle. "

Trump faces more limits on social media – Politician: "Facebook and Twitter on Thursday cracked down on President Donald Trump's social media posts and his re-election campaign, including content and ads that featured a Nazi symbol used in World War II to identify certain prisoners in camps. concentration. Trump's re-election campaign ran content and ads showing the red inverted triangle, which once marked political dissidents like the Communists and Social Democrats, and a variation of which was used to label Jewish political prisoners. The posts and ads were removed for violating Facebook's policy against organized hate, a company spokesperson confirmed Thursday afternoon, which "prohibits using the symbol of a prohibited hate group to identify political prisoners without the context that condemns or disputes the symbol, "he said.

MOMENTUM GROWS FOR NATIONAL VACATION BOARDS

Texas Tribune: "United States Senator John Cornyn On Thursday afternoon he announced that he will introduce bipartisan legislation to make June 15 a federal holiday. "As we do every year, tomorrow Texans will celebrate June 15 and the 155th anniversary of the end of slavery in our state," the state's senior senator said in a speech Thursday. Cornyn is not the first Texas legislator to take similar steps to celebrate June 15, a day to commemorate the emancipation of slaves in Texas on June 19, 1865. On Monday, the US representative. USA Sheila Jackson LeeD-Houston filed a resolution to recognize the historical significance of the vacation. His measure has more than 200 cosponsors. "

A senior State Department official renounces Trump's response to the race riots: Axios: "Mary Elizabeth Taylor, the first black woman to serve as undersecretary of state for legislative affairs, resigned from the State Department on Thursday in apparent protest at President Trump's response to weeks of unrest across the country over the murder of George Floyd, reports the Washington Post. ‘Moments of turmoil can change you, change the trajectory of your life and shape your character. The president's comments and actions around racial injustice and African Americans violate my core values ​​and convictions, "Taylor wrote in a resignation letter obtained by the Post." I must follow the dictates of my conscience and resign as undersecretary of state. for Legislative Affairs, "Taylor said in her letter to the Secretary of State. Mike Pompeo. "

Pelosi takes portraits of speakers linked to the Confederation – NYT: "Speaker Nancy Pelosi He ordered the portraits of four speakers who served in the Confederacy be removed from the Capitol on Thursday, the latest in a wave of efforts across the country to purge public spaces of historical symbols associated with racism and oppression. On the eve of June 16, the day that honors the end of slavery in the United States, Mrs. Pelosi, from California, banished the paintings from the speaker's foyer, the great off-camera corridor where the show the portraits of its predecessors. How Cheryl L. Johnson, the House Clerk and six reporters observed, Capitol Hill architect workers mounted stairs and carefully removed the paintings, pulled them out, and left empty hooks and blank wall patches where they had been hung in gold frames. "

LAWYERS ARE LOOKING TO CREATE A LONG-TERM RESCUE PROGRAM

Politician: “Washington's massive small business bailout is ending after turning over half a trillion dollars to millions of employers. Now, everyone from key lawmakers to the Federal Reserve says it may not be enough. That is sparking a debate in Washington about how to provide a new lifeline to besieged companies. While there is still $ 130 billion unspent in the so-called Paycheck Protection Program, lobbyists say that was due to onerous restrictions, mainly that companies are prohibited from borrowing a second time, so if they stay no money left out of luck. Others say that many potential borrowers were largely excluded from the process, including minority employers, who often have no relationship with bankers. Others are looking for a longer-term solution: Bipartisan support is emerging for new government-backed loans that would last much longer than lawmakers first imagined with the Paycheck Protection Program, which was designed to delay mass layoffs in the early days of the era. pandemic."

Democrats raise bets on infrastructure plan to $ 1.5 trillion – The Hill: "House Democrats unveiled Thursday a $ 1.5 billion infrastructure plan that calls for a huge increase in funding to repair roads and bridges while expanding broadband access in rural areas. Democrats described the bill as the largest legislative effort to fight climate change, with Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) Saying that the package "would deliver on the promise of building infrastructure in a green and resilient way." "It is job creation at its core, but it also promotes trade. Then the economy of our country grows," he said. The legislation is the latest attempt to advance an infrastructure package that has been discussed since the early days of the Trump administration, but has continually failed to gain traction. Although leader of the Senate majority Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) He has said he does not want to include infrastructure with coronavirus relief, the passage of the House measure could put additional pressure on the upper chamber to take action next month. Democrats in the House of Representatives passed their $ 3 billion HEROES Act and Republicans in the Senate have yet to write their next COVID-19 aid package. ”

AUDIBLE: A DIFFERENT TYPE OF WORKPLACE SAFETY

"I feel confident about reelection, if only because I don't think anyone else wants the job." – Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams said in a cheep about making your first choice under a pandemic.

THE STORY OF DECEMBER

NatGeo: “At midnight on January 1, 1863, the Emancipation Proclamation came into effect and declared enslaved people in the Confederacy free, on the condition that the Union win the war. The proclamation turned the war into a fight for freedom and by the end of the war 200,000 black soldiers had joined the fight, spreading news of freedom as they fought for the South. Since Texas was one of the last strongholds in the South, emancipation would be a long road for enslaved people in the state. Even after the last battle of the Civil War in 1865, two full years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed, many enslaved people still did not know that they were free. Some 250,000 enslaved people only found out about their freedom after General Union Gordon Granger He arrived in Galveston, Texas on June 19, 1865 and announced that the President had issued a proclamation releasing them. "

AND NOW, A WORD FROM CHARLES …

“The headless clone solves the facsimile problem. It is a gateway to supreme vanity: immortality. "- Charles Krauthammer (1950-2018) writing in Time magazine on June 24, 2001.

