Trump seems to invoke George Floyd's name during speech

President Trump speaks at a press conference at the White House in Washington on June 5. Pool

President Trump appeared to invoke the name of George Floyd during his appearance in the press at the White House to celebrate Friday's new job numbers.

In one of the few sections of his speech that seemed to come from prepared comments, Trump said: "Equality of justice under the law must mean that every American receives the same treatment at every encounter with law enforcement, regardless of race, color, gender or creed. They have to be treated fairly by the police. They have to receive it. "

“We all saw what happened last week. We cannot let that happen. Hopefully George looks down and says this is a great thing that is happening in our country. (It is) a great day for him. It is a great day for everyone. This is a great day in terms of equality, ”Trump continued.

"It is what our Constitution requires and that is what our country is about," he concluded.

Prior to his comments on Floyd and equal justice before the law, Trump's comments on the ongoing protests following Floyd's death had focused primarily on praising the work that the police were doing to stifle protesters and urge some states to allow the entry of the National Guard.

"Call me, we'll be ready for them so fast that their heads will spin," he said, noting the success in Minneapolis and criticizing the city's mayor.