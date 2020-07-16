Trump shakes leadership of campaign as he fights in latest polls

The announcement comes on the same day that two national polls showed the president was following alleged Democratic candidate Joe Biden in double digits.

"I am pleased to announce that Bill Stepien has been promoted to the position of Trump's campaign manager," Trump said in a Facebook post. "Brad Parscale, who has been with me for a long time and has spearheaded our tremendous digital and data strategies, will continue in that role, while being Senior Advisor to the campaign. They were both very involved in our historic 2016 victory, and I hope to have a great and very important second victory together. This should be much easier as our survey numbers are increasing rapidly, the economy is improving, vaccines and therapeutics will soon be on the way, and Americans want safe streets and communities! "

This is a breaking story and will be updated.