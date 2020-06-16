Trump signs executive order on surveillance: read the document

President Trump signed an executive order on law enforcement reform, titled "Safe Police for Safe Communities," on Tuesday after weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd.

Read the order released by the White House below:

EXECUTIVE ORDER

– – – – – – –

SAFE POLICY FOR SAFE COMMUNITIES

By the authority conferred on me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, the following is ordered:

Section 1. Purpose. As Americans, we believe that all people are created equal and endowed with inalienable rights to life and liberty. A fundamental purpose of government is to secure these inalienable rights. Federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement officers put their lives at risk every day to ensure the preservation of these rights.

Law enforcement officers provide the essential protection that all Americans require to raise their families and lead productive lives. The relationship between our fellow citizens and law enforcement officials is an important element in their ability to provide that protection. By working directly with their communities, law enforcement officials can help foster a safe environment where we can all prosper.

Unfortunately, there have been cases where some officers have abused their authority, challenging the trust of the American people, with tragic consequences for individual victims, their communities, and our nation. All Americans have the right to live with the confidence that law enforcement officers and agencies in their communities will live up to our nation's founding ideals and protect the rights of all people. Particularly in African American communities, we must redouble our efforts as a nation to quickly address cases of misconduct.

The Constitution declares in its preamble that one of its main purposes was to establish Justice. Generations of Americans marched, fought, bled, and died to safeguard the promise of our founding document and protect our shared inalienable rights. Federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial leaders must act to promote that legacy.

Second. 2. Certification and accreditation. (a) State and local law enforcement agencies must constantly evaluate and improve their practices and policies to ensure the transparent, safe, and responsible delivery of police services to their communities. Independent accreditation bodies can accelerate these assessments, improve citizens' confidence in law enforcement practices, and allow the identification and correction of internal deficiencies before those deficiencies result in injury to the public or to law enforcement officials. enforce the law.

(b) The Attorney General shall, as appropriate and in accordance with applicable law, allocate Department of Justice discretionary grant funds only to state and local law enforcement agencies that have sought or are in the process of seeking appropriate credentials from a accredited independent accredited body certified by the attorney general.

(c) The Attorney General will certify independent accreditation bodies that meet the standards established by the Attorney General. Independent accredited and accredited bodies, eligible for the Attorney General's certification, must address certain issues in their reviews, such as policies and training on the use of force and downscaling techniques; performance management tools, such as early warning systems that help identify officers who may require intervention; and best practices regarding community involvement. The Attorney General's certification standards will require, at a minimum, independent accreditation bodies to confirm that:

(i) the state or local law enforcement agency's use of force policies adhere to all applicable federal, state and local laws; and

(ii) the state or local law enforcement agency's use of force policies prohibit the use of strangulation, a physical maneuver that restricts an individual's ability to breathe for the purpose of disability, except in those situations where that the use of lethal force is permitted by law.

(d) The Attorney General will engage with existing and future independent accreditation bodies to encourage them to offer a specific and cost-effective accreditation process with respect to appropriate use of force policies that can be accessed by law enforcement agencies. of all sizes in urban and rural jurisdictions.

Second. 3. Exchange of information. (a) The Attorney General shall create a database to coordinate the exchange of information between federal, state, local, tribal, and territorial law enforcement agencies on cases of excessive use of force related to law enforcement matters, that represents applicable privacy and due process rights.

(b) The database described in subsection (a) of this section will include a mechanism to track, as permissible, terminations or decertifications of law enforcement officers, criminal convictions of law enforcement officers for conduct in service and civil trials against law enforcement officers for improper use of force. The database described in subsection (a) of this section shall take into account cases in which a law enforcement officer resigns or withdraws while under active investigation related to the use of force. The Attorney General will take appropriate steps to ensure that the information in the database consists only of instances where law enforcement officers obtained fair trial.

(c) The Attorney General shall make periodically and periodically available to the public, aggregated and anonymous data from the database described in subsection (a) of this section, in accordance with applicable law.

(d) The Attorney General shall, as appropriate and in accordance with applicable law, allocate Department of Justice discretionary grant funds only to those law enforcement agencies that submit the information described in subsection (b) of this section. .

Second. 4. Mental health, homelessness and addiction. (a) Since the mid-20th century, the United States has witnessed a reduction in targeted mental health treatment. Ineffective policies have left more people with mental health needs on the streets of our nation, expanding the responsibilities of law enforcement officers. As a society, we must take steps to safely and humanely care for those who suffer from mental illness and substance abuse in a way that addresses the needs of those people and the needs of their communities. It is the policy of the United States to promote the use of appropriate social services as the primary response to people suffering from mental health problems, homelessness, and addiction, recognizing that because law enforcement officers often encounter such Persons suffering from these conditions in the course of their duties, all officers must be properly trained for such encounters.

(b) The Attorney General, in consultation with the Secretary of Health and Human Services, as appropriate, will identify and develop opportunities to train law enforcement officers regarding encounters with people suffering from mental health problems, homelessness and addiction; increase the capacity of social workers who work directly with law enforcement agencies; and to provide guidance on the development and implementation of stewardship programs, which involve social workers or other mental health professionals who work together with law enforcement officers to arrive and address situations together. The Attorney General and the Secretary of Health and Human Services will prioritize resources, as appropriate and in accordance with applicable law, to support such opportunities.

(c) The Secretary of Health and Human Services will examine community support models that address mental health, homelessness, and addiction. Within 90 days from the date of this order, the Secretary of Health and Human Services will summarize the results of this survey in a report to the President, through the Assistant to the President of National Policy and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget. , which will include specific recommendations on how allocated funds can be reallocated to support widespread adoption of successful models and recommendations for additional funding, if needed.

(d) The Secretary of Health and Human Services, in coordination with the Attorney General and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, will prioritize resources, as appropriate and in accordance with applicable law, to implement community support models as recommended in the report described in subsection (c) of this section.

Second. 5. Legislation and grant programs. (a) The Attorney General, in consultation with the Assistant to the President of National Policy and the Director of the Office of Management and Budget, will develop and propose to Congress new legislation that could be enacted to improve the tools and resources available to Improve law enforcement practices and encourage community engagement.

(b) The legislation described in subsection (a) of this section will include recommendations to improve current grant programs to improve law enforcement practices and encourage community participation, including through:

(i) assist state and local law enforcement agencies to implement the accreditation process described in section 2 of this order, the reports described in section 3 of this order, and the correspondent and community support models described in section 4 of this order;

(ii) training and technical assistance required to

adopt and implement improved policies and procedures on the use of force, including scenario-based de-escalation techniques;

(iii) retention of high-performing law enforcement officers and recruitment of law enforcement officers who are likely to be high-performing;

(iv) confidential access to mental health services for law enforcement officers; and

(v) programs aimed at developing or improving relationships between law enforcement and the communities they serve, including through community outreach and listening sessions, and supporting nonprofit organizations that focus on improving stressed relationships between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.

Second. 6. General provisions. (a) Nothing in this order shall be construed to impair or otherwise affect:

(i) the authority granted by law to an executive department or agency, or to the head thereof; or

(ii) the functions of the Director of the Office of Management and Budget related to budgetary, administrative or legislative proposals.

(b) This order will be implemented in accordance with applicable law and subject to the availability of appropriations.

(c) This order is not intended, and does not create, any substantive or procedural right or benefit, required by law or in equity by any party against the United States, its departments, agencies or entities, its officials, employees , or agents, or any other person.

DONALD J. TRUMP

THE WHITE HOUSE,

June 16, 2020.