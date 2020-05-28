Trump signs executive order targeting Twitter and Facebook after his tweets are verified

Brendan Smialowski / AFP via Getty Images



President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday targeting social media such as Twitter and Facebook. The order came after Twitter tagged Trump's tweets about mail ballots as containing "potentially misleading information."

During the signing, Trump said that social media companies are not "neutral platforms," ​​adding that Twitter becomes a "publisher with a point of view" when it prohibits accounts, edits or deletes posts.

"Censorship and prejudice are a threat to freedom itself," said Trump. "Imagine if your phone company mutes or edits your conversation. Social media companies have far more power and reach than any other phone company in the United States."



Social media companies have repeatedly denied they censor conservative speech, but the verification of Trump's tweets on Twitter has reignited a debate over whether they are neutral or editorial platforms. Both Twitter and Facebook have said they don't want to be an "arbiter of the truth."

A Google spokeswoman said the company's content policies are not politically biased.

"We have clear content policies and we apply them regardless of the political point of view," the spokeswoman said. "Our platforms have empowered a wide range of people and organizations across the political spectrum, giving them a voice and new ways to reach their audiences. Undermining Section 230 in this way would harm the United States economy and its global leadership in the internet freedom. "

Twitter declined to comment. Facebook said it was a platform for diverse opinions and that its rules apply to everyone.

"Reversing or limiting section 230 will have the opposite effect. It will restrict more online speeches, not fewer. By exposing companies to possible liability for everything that billions of people around the world say, this would penalize companies they choose to allow controversial speeches and encourage platforms to censor anything that might offend anyone, "a Facebook spokesperson said in a statement.

Signing the executive order does not change the way Twitter and Facebook operate, at least not for now. Instead, it asks the government to clarify a federal law that protects online companies from liability for content posted by users.

Experts, who read the draft order on Wednesday, say it will likely be questioned in court, with some expressing concern about its impact on freedom of expression.

"As much as I wish otherwise, Donald Trump is not the president of Twitter. This order, if issued, would be a blatant and unconstitutional threat to punish social media companies that displease the president," said Kate Ruane, legislative adviser. main ACLU. statement before the executive order was signed.

Trump said he anticipates the order will be challenged in court, but is expected to "do very well."

The order directs the Commerce Department to request the Federal Communications Commission to call a rulemaking procedure to rethink Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act of 1996, which protects online platforms from liability for the content published by users. It also gave the Federal Trade Commission responsibility for investigating allegations of political bias and determining whether the content moderation policies of technology companies conflict with their neutrality promises.

The order directs government agencies to also review the amount of federal dollars it spends on online platforms. Ask the United States Attorney General, William Barr, to work with state attorneys general to study allegations of bias.

Barr, who joined Trump during the signing of the executive order, said Section 230 has been extended beyond its original intent and that social media companies have engaged in a bit of "bait and switch."

Online platforms grew because they stood out as free public forums where a variety of voices can be heard. Now "they are using that market power to force particular views," he said.

The FCC and FTC are independent agencies, so it's up to them to decide whether to carry out Trump's order. "This debate is important. The Federal Communications Commission will carefully review any regulatory request filed by the Commerce Department," Ajit Pai, FCC president, said in a statement after Trump signed the order.

Trump's move came after Twitter added tags to two of his tweets in which he affirmed that the mail ballots would be "fraudulent". Clicking on the Twitter tag takes you to One page with media tweets that state mail ballots are seldom linked to voter fraud and that Trump's claims are "unfounded." Trump also falsely stated in his tweets that California will mail ballots to "anyone who lives in the state, no matter who they are or how they got there." Only registered voters will receive ballots.

During the press conference, Trump still denied that his tweet was incorrect. He said he was referring to people who took the ballots from other voters in what he called "ballot picking."

On Wednesday night, Twitter boss Jack Dorsey responded to criticism from his company's executives over the labels.

Fact Check: Ultimately, there is someone responsible for our actions as a company, and that is me. Please leave our employees out of this. We will continue to report incorrect or disputed information about elections worldwide. And we will admit and own any mistake we make. – Jack (@jack) May 28, 2020

"Fact Check: Ultimately, there is someone responsible for our actions as a company, and that is me. Please leave our employees out of this." he wrote. "We will continue to report incorrect or disputed information about the elections worldwide. And we will admit and assume any mistakes we make."

Dorsey also added that tagging Trump's tweets does not make Twitter an "arbiter of truth." Trump's tweets, he said, could "trick people into thinking they don't need to register to get a ballot."

Despite Dorsey's comments, Trump continued to point a finger at Yoel Roth, who directs the integrity of the Twitter site. Roth had posted critical tweets to Trump several years ago, but Twitter said that a single person was not in charge of the decision to verify the president's tweets.

Twitter's approach contrasts with Facebook, which did not tag Trump's comments on mail ballots. Facebook generally does not send political posts and announcements to its third-party fact checkers. In interviews broadcast on Fox News and CNBC, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the political discourse has already been heavily scrutinized and he believes that internet platforms should not be "arbiters of truth."

While the executive order calls on Facebook, Twitter, and Google for censoring political speech, some experts say Trump has benefited from current Section 230 interpretations.

"Section 230 encourages platforms to host all kinds of content without fear of being held responsible for it. It allows speech, not censorship," said Ruane. "If the platforms were not immune under the law, then they would not risk the legal liability that could come from harboring Donald Trump's lies, defamation and threats."

Michael Kleinman, director of Amnesty International's Silicon Valley Initiative, called Trump's executive order "disturbing." "The threats and retaliation against the platforms that carry out the simple act of verifying the facts are even more disturbing by an administration that continues to attack the media and journalists for carrying out the vital task of telling the truth to power. The President is not the one who decides True. Continuing to exploit prejudice is dangerous and irresponsible, "he said in a statement.

Trump noted that more stock would come out of an executive order. Republican lawmakers are also writing laws to strip online companies of legal protections for user posts. Trump has also said in the past that he would consider closing Twitter and social media companies. Trump said Thursday that he was unsure how that would happen, but that he would have to ask lawyers and go through legal process.

"If it could be closed legally, it would. I think it would be hurting (Twitter) if we didn't use it anymore," he said.