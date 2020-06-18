Trump signs Uyghur human rights bill the same day Bolton alleges he told Xi to proceed with detention camps

A White House spokesman said Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 on Wednesday.

In an excerpt from his upcoming book published by The Wall Street Journal, John Bolton wrote to Trump about the Chinese government-built detention camps for Uighurs in western China during a dinner at the G20 last year.

"With only interpreters present, Xi had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang. According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should continue with the construction of the camps, which Trump thought was exactly what he should do. " Bolton writes. "The senior staff member of the Asia National Security Council, Matthew Pottinger, told me that Trump said something very similar during his trip to China in November 2017."

The United States Department of State estimates that more than a million Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups have been detained by the Chinese government in internment camps, where they are reportedly "subjected to torture, cruel and inhuman treatment such as physical and sexual abuse, forced labor and death. "