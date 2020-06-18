Trump signs Uyghur human rights bill the same day Bolton alleges he told Xi to proceed with detention camps

A White House spokesman said Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 on Wednesday.
"With only interpreters present, Xi had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang. According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should continue with the construction of the camps, which Trump thought was exactly what he should do. " Bolton writes. "The senior staff member of the Asia National Security Council, Matthew Pottinger, told me that Trump said something very similar during his trip to China in November 2017."
The United States Department of State estimates that more than a million Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups have been detained by the Chinese government in internment camps, where they are reportedly "subjected to torture, cruel and inhuman treatment such as physical and sexual abuse, forced labor and death. "
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Beijing's actions in Xinjiang "the blot of the century."
Under the legislation, the President would have 180 days to submit a report to Congress identifying Chinese officials and any other person responsible for carrying out the torture; prolonged detention without charge and trial; kidnapping; cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment of Muslim minority groups; and other blatant denials of the "right to life, liberty or security" of the people in Xinjiang.
Individuals identified in the report would be subject to penalties, including asset blocking, visa revocation, and ineligibility to enter the United States. The legislation gives Trump room to choose not to impose sanctions on officials if he determines and certifies to Congress that stopping the sanctions is in the national interest of the United States.