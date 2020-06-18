Trump signs Uyghur human rights bill the same day Bolton alleges he told Xi to proceed with detention camps

A White House spokesman said Trump signed the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 on Wednesday.

In an excerpt from his upcoming book published by The Wall Street Journal, John Bolton wrote to Trump about the Chinese government-built detention camps for Uighurs in western China during a dinner at the G20 last year.

"With only interpreters present, Xi had explained to Trump why he was basically building concentration camps in Xinjiang. According to our interpreter, Trump said that Xi should continue with the construction of the camps, which Trump thought was exactly what he should do. " Bolton writes. "The senior staff member of the Asia National Security Council, Matthew Pottinger, told me that Trump said something very similar during his trip to China in November 2017."

Trump asked the president of China to help him win the 2020 elections, Bolton says in an excerpt from the new book.

The United States Department of State estimates that more than a million Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and members of other Muslim minority groups have been detained by the Chinese government in internment camps, where they are reportedly "subjected to torture, cruel and inhuman treatment such as physical and sexual abuse, forced labor and death. "

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Beijing's actions in Xinjiang "the blot of the century."

The Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act of 2020 was overwhelmingly passed in the House and Senate. The legislation condemns the Chinese Communist Party for detention centers and recommends a tougher response to the human rights abuses suffered by Uighurs, ethnic Kazakhs and other Muslim minorities in the region.

Under the legislation, the President would have 180 days to submit a report to Congress identifying Chinese officials and any other person responsible for carrying out the torture; prolonged detention without charge and trial; kidnapping; cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment of Muslim minority groups; and other blatant denials of the "right to life, liberty or security" of the people in Xinjiang.

Individuals identified in the report would be subject to penalties, including asset blocking, visa revocation, and ineligibility to enter the United States. The legislation gives Trump room to choose not to impose sanctions on officials if he determines and certifies to Congress that stopping the sanctions is in the national interest of the United States.

CNN's Jennifer Hansler and Haley Byrd contributed to this report.

