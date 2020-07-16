Trump spoke to Fauci after criticism from White House officials, according to the source.

President Trump spoke with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the country's leading infectious disease expert, on Wednesday amid blatant criticism from some at the White House about Fauci's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

A senior administration official confirmed to Fox News that Trump and Fauci spoke, marking the first time that the president is believed to have had a conversation with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in more than two months.

The conversation comes after Peter Navarro, Trump's business adviser, published a shocking opinion piece on USA Today where he accused Fauci of being "wrong about everything" when it comes to the new coronavirus pandemic.

TRADE COUNCILOR PETER NAVARRO TAKES A FAUCI: "HAD BEEN WRONG ABOVE EVERYTHING"

"Dr. Anthony Fauci has good manners with the public, but he has been wrong about everything that I have interacted with," Navarro wrote.

Navarro began by saying that Fauci "fought" Trump's "brave decision" in late January to suspend flights from China as the new coronavirus began to spread, arguing that that decision "could well have saved hundreds of thousands of lives. Americans. "

Navarro continued to complain that Fauci was "turning to the use of masks".

In an interview with The Atlantic earlier this week, Fauci called Navarro's opinion piece "strange" and said all he does is hurt Trump.

"Ultimately, it hurts the president to do that," Fauci told The Atlantic. "When the staff lets something like that out and the whole scientific and press community rejects it, it finally hurts the president."

While the president himself has criticized Fauci at times, and said he doesn't always agree with him, Trump has said he has a good relationship with the infectious disease expert.

"I have a very good relationship with Dr. Fauci," he said Wednesday.

The White House has also rejected Navarro's words, with a senior administration official who told Fox News that the opinion piece Fauci "was definitely not approved by the White House." Another White House official told Fox News that Navarro is "going rogue."

Alyssa Farah, director of strategic communications for the White House, said on Twitter that the piece "did not go through the normal White House approval processes and is Peter's opinion alone."

She said Trump "values ​​the experience of medical professionals who advise his administration."

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.