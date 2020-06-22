Trump spreads new lies about electoral fraud and stokes fears of a "fraudulent election"

Nonpartisan election experts rejected Trump's claims Monday within minutes of his tweets.

"That information is FALSE," David Becker, founder of the nonpartisan Center for Electoral Research and Innovation, tweeted in response to Trump's posts on Monday morning. "There is no evidence to support it, and states have many protections to prevent tampering with mail ballots."

It would be a "waste of paper" for foreign countries to print fraudulent ballots, tweeted Michael McDonald, professor of political science at the University of Florida who directs the United States Election Project and is a leading authority on voting data and statistics. "The legally valid (ballots) printed by election officials have many guarantees to protect against fraudulent voting."

In fact, contrary to what Trump claims, there are far more cases of eligible voters who did not receive their ballots in the mail on time and, therefore, potentially without the right to vote, that there are examples of people fraudulently casting multiple ballots, according to a CNN review of data from half a dozen recent primaries. Authorities are trying to solve these problems before November.

This new Trump line, that foreign countries could hijack mail voting to intrude on the U.S. election, puts him in a twisted position. Trump and key members of his 2016 campaign welcomed Russian interference in that election, according to special counsel Robert Mueller. And since taking office, Trump has not spoken out strongly against foreign meddling, until now.

Trump's claims Monday were part of a larger effort to tarnish the legitimacy of the vote-by-mail, which the president says will only help Democrats, despite nonpartisan investigators constantly saying it does not provide any significant partisan advantage. As Trump slips into the polls against alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden, he has increased his criticism of the postal vote.

Since the pandemic emerged earlier this year, numerous public polls have indicated that a large majority of Americans support expanding access to voting by mail for the November election. A Quinnipiac University poll released last week found that 59% of American voters believe that all eligible voters in the US USA They should be able to vote by mail, while only 38% oppose the idea.

Here's a breakdown of CNN's past fact checks on the mail ballot and the US election.