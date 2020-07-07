Trump steps back 155 years with Confederation-inspired electoral strategy

Trump's behavior in recent days has been marked by calls to preserve the statues of Confederate generals who took up arms against the United States and defended his memory, even threatening to veto a defense spending bill that must be passed to do what. It's all in the character of a politician whose career began with a racist conspiracy against former President Barack Obama and who directed his 2016 campaign as a countercultural reaction to the country's first black president. Trump also retired to racial error when his turbulent presidency ran into trouble.

If the rest of his term were not a riot of outrage and impropriety and if he had not spent his life exploiting racial flaws for personal gain, Trump's re-election strategy, rooted in the unhealed wounds of the Civil War that ended 155 years ago years, It would be more of a shock.

And while it is rooted in its character and ideological core, its campaign tone is also a Hail Mary.

Trump was stripped of the auto economy in which he had planned to anchor his claims for a return to American greatness because of a pandemic that could have demonstrated the "I can only fix it" leadership skills he boasted about four years ago. Instead, the crisis exposed its method of government based on chaos, constructing alternative political realities, ignoring science and repeatedly lying about easily demonstrable facts.

By condemning efforts to bring down the Confederate flag, by portraying a nation locked in a dark feudal fight against rampant crime, riots, and "far-left fascism," Trump is not just running the most demagogic, polarizing campaign. and hostile to the race in modern American history. He's betting that the bizarre political vision that fueled his 2016 campaign will again triumph over an industry of political consultants, restless Republican lawmakers, and media pundits who see his crushed approval ratings and polls showing him in battlefield states. like the agony of a doomed campaign. .

If that damages the fabric of America, so be it.

Trump cuts against the current

Trump's high-risk approach opposes normally cautious institutions that oppose racial calculations that have made their own decision to change course after, in some cases, concluding that continued random resistance is bad for businesses and their brands.

NASCAR, the popular racing circuit in the conservative South, has banned the Confederate flag and stood behind one of its few black drivers, sparking a searing Trump attack on Twitter on Monday. The Mississippi Legislature passed a bill to cut the stars and stripes from its state flag. And the Washington Redskins, who for years have disputed that its famous emblem is racist, are searching for ideas for a new name, a sign of the tsunami of change sent through the NFL after Colin Kaepernick knelt to protest police brutality. .

But against this sudden and sharp radical cultural shift, Trump, as he has so often done in a player's career in real estate and entertainment, is making a counterintuitive gamble.

He trusts his hopes for another four years that his silent majority of voters in rural swing states like Michigan and Wisconsin, as well as suburban swing voters, will respond to his warnings. Trump claims that fallen statues, not just of Confederate leaders, but of more dominant historical figures with now-discredited racial attitudes mean that American (white) culture and history are under attack.

It is a strategy that exhumes some of the most sensitive political arguments in the nation, it will surely leave the last semblance of unity shattered for whoever is the next president and could affect national politics in the coming years.

Exclusionary patriotism

Trump's tightening electoral strategy was clearly defined by the way he used the Independence Day weekend of July 4, formerly one of the few nonpartisan moments in the United States, as a long-standing version of the campaign demonstrations that were hampered by the coronavirus.

In a fear-ridden speech at Mount Rushmore, Trump portrayed the multiracial protesters who took to the streets after the murder of George Floyd as an outbreak of radical and Marxist anarchy for those who want to "end America." Criticizing a new "extreme left fascism that demands absolute loyalty," he warned that those who do not speak their language could be "banished, blacklisted, persecuted, and punished."

Indeed, Trump's line was an overfeed of the campaign against what he said was the political correctness that helped underpin his 2016 presidential campaign. But his dark and hyperbolic tone strengthened the impression of an authoritarian and ultra-nationalist spirit that is a strong component of their own politics.

Trump's speeches in South Dakota and at the White House before the national fireworks display were ingenious in form: they contained many references to the Founders, to basic American values, and to Abraham Lincoln, as a basis on which Trump constructed his argument that American history was under attack.This allowed prominent conservative media voices, such as the editorial page of the Wall Street Journal and the National Review, to ignore what the inflammatory passage might look like to non-supporters. Trump and praised his weekend deals as one of his best speeches.

"The chorus of independent media voices understands that Trump is trying to rally the country in defense of traditional American principles that are now under radical and unprecedented attack," the Journal wrote in an editorial.

Fox News took the opportunity to brand the coverage of Trump's most explosive comments as an example of media bias, thus completing the family cycle of Trump's pleasurable antics.

But Trump practices exclusive patriotism. The impression left by his two speeches is that any American who disagrees with his perception of history or who thinks that the historical consequences of slavery and his legacy in a modern society need a sober reexamination is not a suitable American at all . While there have been sporadic tragedies and riots on American streets: six children were killed with gun violence this weekend and there were 44 shootings in New York City, while several statues have been shot down, Trump's apocalyptic vision of the Life in the United States is not a widely spread topic. recognizable one

Another day of racial controversy

Trump could have been wiser to enjoy strong criticism from conservative media. But the President cannot leave things alone and often quickly puts those who defend him in an envious place. Soon, he was demanding an apology from NASCAR black driver Bubba Wallace, after a drama in which racing officials said they found a knot in his team's garage. Later, the FBI concluded that the incident was not a hate crime directed at Wallace.

But Trump accused Wallace of perpetrating a hoax and said the stock car series was suffering from its lowest ratings for banning its followers from bringing Confederate flags to racetracks.

Thus, Wallace, already in an awkward and vulnerable position, despite the strong and poignant support of his fellow drivers, was dragged along as an unintentional victim in Trump's race-based political campaign. The NASCAR driver then implored his Twitter followers to "always deal with the hate that is thrown at you with LOVE! Love about hate every day. Love should come naturally as people are TEACHED to hate" .

He added: "Even when it is HATE of the POTUS".

Hours later, the President sparked another racial controversy. He lashed out at the Washington Redskins organization and the Major League Baseball Cleveland Indians for reflecting on a name change, after years of controversy.

He claimed that the teams were named as such to acknowledge "STRENGTH, not weakness" and added in an ugly racist coup at the end of the tweet: "Indians, like Elizabeth Warren, must be very angry right now!"

Then, at a daily press conference, McEnany refused to denounce the Confederate flag and insisted that Trump "has not given an opinion one way or another" on the NASCAR ban.

It was just another day when the President seemed to go out of his way to deliberately court the racial controversy.

And given his depressed approval rating, in territory history suggests that it will be difficult for him to win re-election, and his vulnerable position in changing states that only narrowly won over Hillary Clinton four years ago, appears to be taking a big risk. with his hard right turn and his culture warrior approach.

But just four months after Election Day, he's betting he knows the motivations of his base, the less-affiliated Republicans and voters, and the character of the United States better than anyone.