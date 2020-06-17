Trump struggles to suppress inconvenient information with Bolton's book and coronavirus

The behind-the-scenes account of the former national security adviser is expected to portray Trump, who was charged with an apparent abuse of power in Ukraine and faced Bolton over a series of foreign policy problems, in an extremely poor light.

"They just don't want to deal with reality. They are in denial," an official familiar with the work of the White House coronavirus task force told Jim Acosta of CNN.

Both dramas have the potential to further affect the president's re-election campaign, as polls show him behind alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden. Bolton is likely to weaken Trump's image as a strong and dominant world leader and could spark more Ukraine-style controversies over his behavior in office. Meanwhile, a surge in coronavirus cases is clouding the President's narrative of the "Great American Return" and the economic openings that may be key to his hopes for a second term.

Stepping up an aggressive effort to stop the publication of "The Room It Happened In," the administration sued Bolton on Tuesday for breach of contract in an unorthodox legal move, opening what could be an extended legal battle. Trump has falsely claimed that all of his conversations with the former national security adviser are classified. Bolton's lawyers say he has done whatever it takes to present the work to the National Security Council for review and that the White House is looking for an excuse to stop the publication.

The White House claims that Bolton, who has been handling American secrets for most of his adult life as a top national security official, has written a book "full of classified material" that seems highly dubious. That has led to speculation in Washington that there will be very damaging information about Trump in the book, which could further damage his image before the election.

The book was already shipped to warehouses before its scheduled release next week, and Bolton recorded an interview with ABC scheduled to air on Sunday. Its editor, Simon & Schuster, said in a statement Tuesday that the lawsuit "is only the latest in a long series of efforts by the Administration to cancel the publication of a book that it considers unflattering to the President."

Pence leads the disinformation effort

The effort to prevent Americans from reading Bolton's book comes as the administration embarks on an aggressive effort to convince the country of the coronavirus pandemic, which Trump said would never be a problem and has now killed nearly 117,000. Americans is no longer a concern.

Vice President Mike Pence, who is the head of the White House coronavirus workforce, leads the disinformation effort just days before Trump appears at a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, another state that is establishing its own new records in new cases reported The event seems like an ideal incubator for more infections and local health officials have urged Trump to cancel it.

"What you are doing in Tulsa is criminal danger," Dr. Jonathan Reiner, a cardiologist and professor of medicine at George Washington University, told CNN's Erin Burnett on Tuesday.

"You are intentionally exposing people to the risk of acquiring a deadly virus just for one photo shoot," said Reiner.

Elsewhere, both Texas and Arizona announced record one-day highs in new coronavirus infections Tuesday.

There is some good news to celebrate. States that have been brutally affected by the virus, such as New York, New Jersey, and the metropolitan area around Washington, DC, have seen their curves decrease and are slowly starting to open up. But the wider spread of the disease is alarming health experts who also warn that the situation could worsen throughout the fall.

But in an opinion piece published in the Wall Street Journal a day after he falsely said Oklahoma had flattened its curve, Pence accused the media of "sounding the alarm bells during a second wave."

"Such a panic is exaggerated," Pence wrote.

"Thanks to President Trump's leadership and the courage and compassion of the American people, our public health system is much stronger than it was four months ago, and we are winning the fight against the invisible enemy," added Pence.

His new offensive came a day after Trump made the illogical statement that if the United States stopped testing, there would be no more cases of coronavirus. But the bleak potential for escalation was underscored when a key model used in the past by the White House predicted that 201,000 Americans would be dead from the virus by Oct. 1, largely due to increased citizen mobility as States are already opening up to fatigue with measures of social distancing. .

& # 39; The virus is still with us & # 39;

While it is true that the United States is now conducting more tests than it was, not all of the increases in the new cases can be attributed to that higher volume. The country has now run nearly 25 million tests, a number that is less impressive than it seems given the pandemic in the US. USA It is in its fourth month and the tests are being conducted at a level that epidemiologists say is too low to establish the true penetration of the virus.

The administration has failed to establish the kind of intricate contact tracing and isolation program that other nations have used to control the virus. According to a CNN analysis based on data from Johns Hopkins University, Covid-19 cases are increasing in 18 states, are constant in 10, and are falling in 22. However, the worrying sign is that cases are increasing in states across the country. South, which was not as severely affected by the pandemic previously. In that sense, Pence's argument that the media is promoting a "second wave" is irrelevant: the new infections simply appear to be an extension of the first wave.

"The reality is that the virus is with us. The reality is that the first wave only hit a small number of places, it is now reaching anywhere else. It is reaching a county, city, or state near you." Dr. Ashish Jha, director of the Harvard Institute of Global Health, said in a STAT News conversation on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, a senior official with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Pence's claims that only a few areas in the US USA They suffered more and more cases were not accurate.

"You can choose a handful of counties and use that as a way of saying that things are not as bad as they seem. But that is not the reality," the official told CNN's Nick Valencia.

"What our data tells us is that there is an increase in cases in states across the country. Deaths continue to decrease, which is good. Cases are increasing," the official said.

As it denies the still dire nature of the pandemic, the White House is also blatantly flouting government advice, and scientific evidence that wearing a face mask can slow the spread of the virus to manageable levels.

Pence spent much of Tuesday in Iowa, a state where cases have been dropping, and interacted with many people who, like him, were not wearing a mask. Trump previously said he would not give the media the satisfaction of seeing him undercover on camera.

When the president signed an executive order on police reform Tuesday, senior officials and members of Congress stood closely together and did not wear masks in the White House Rose Garden.

"Well, they violated almost every rule you could. I saw that presser," Zeke Emanuel, health policy adviser to President Barack Obama, told CNN's Jake Tapper.

"There were crowds. They were together for a long time and … they were very close together, patting each other on the back, often shaking hands. Without masks and speaking to the face," added Emanuel, chairman of the Department of Medical Ethics and Policy at University of Pennsylvania Health.

While Trump ignores the mask's guidelines, some of his political allies are not. Republican Gov. Greg Abbott on Tuesday asked fellow Texans to cover their faces, wash their hands, and observe social estrangement.

"We just want to duplicate to remind everyone that these things we learned during March and April in May still have to be practiced, because Covid-19 suddenly didn't magically leave the state of Texas," he said.