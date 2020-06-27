Trump supporters in New York participate in the & # 39; TrumpStock & # 39; boat parade

Trump supporters in New York put aside the rain to participate in a "TrumpStock" boat parade on Saturday to show their support for the incumbent president at the Empire State Building.

The event on Long Island went ahead despite a series of summer rains that spread across the state. Video posted online by Daily Caller reporter Stephanie Hamill, and others it shows dozens of ships traveling the parade route, waving flags with "Trump 2020" and "No More Bulls – t". Others sported American flags on their ships.

According to Patch, two separate parade routes were planned in Patchogue and Massapequa to eventually meet at the Robert Moses Bridge. Boat rentals were available to people who do not have their own boat.

Attendees were asked to obey both maritime law and social distancing precautions to stop the spread of the new coronavirus, the outlet reported.

The event occurs when in-person campaign events and protests begin to reschedule after blockades due to the coronavirus crisis.

Last week, Trump held a rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, among other appearances, and has more plans. On Saturday, it was announced that Vice President Pence had postponed upcoming events in Arizona and Florida due to spikes in coronavirus cases in those states.