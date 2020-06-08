Trump supporters inject thousands into coffers of AOC's main opponent: report

Get all the latest news about coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

President Trump's top donors are also injecting thousands of dollars into Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's Democratic primary challenger Michelle Caruso-Cabrera's campaign, campaign records show.

Presenter Stanley Hubbard, who contributed $ 175,000 to the pro-Trump Great America PAC, contributed the maximum of $ 5,600 to Caruso-Cabrera, according to opensecrets.org and documents filed with the Federal Election Commission.

"Cowboy venture capitalist" Darren Blanton, who has donated $ 41,000 to pro-Trump campaign entities, also donated $ 5,600 to Caruso-Cabrera.

Financier Nelson Patz, who conducted a lavish fundraiser at his Palm Beach home earlier this year to help raise $ 10 million for Trump and the RNC, contributed $ 5,600 to the Caruso-Cabrera campaign.

Venture capitalist Walter Buckley, who donated $ 1 million to the pro-Trump Super PAC Rebuild America Now and $ 125,000 to the Trump Victory Fund, also contributed $ 5,600 to AOC's main primary opponent.

AOC has disagreed with Wall Street and big business, symbolized by its opposition to a frustrated plan for Amazon to open the headquarters of a campus along the Queens coast.

Caruso-Cabrera is a former veteran business journalist and CNBC presenter.

Caruso-Cabrera presents himself as a moderate, pro-business Democrat alternative to Ocasio-Cortez in the 14th congressional district spanning the Astoria, Sunnyside, Jackson Heights and College Point neighborhoods in Queens, as well as Morris Park, Parkchester, City Island and Throgs Neck in the Bronx.

Caruso-Cabrera supported Amazon's aborted headquarters and criticized AOC for helping to sink it.

When asked about donations from Trump supporters, Caruso-Cabrera spokesman Hank Sheinkopf said: "AOC's divisive behavior has created the national coalition supporting MCC. AOC continues to work against our alleged nominee. Presidential Joe Biden. AOC prefers to be with Donald Trump 13.7 percent of the time. His SALT vote was in tune with the President, which hurts New York. "

He was referring to AOC's vote against a House bill to repeal the law limiting state and local tax deductions on federal tax returns, which primarily benefits the wealthiest taxpayers and homeowners, and their registration. voting.

During a debate in NY1 on Friday night, the candidates were asked if they would raise taxes on households earning at least $ 500,000. The three participants were AOC, Caruso-Cabrera and Badrun Khan of the Jalalabad Association.

Ocasio-Cortez said yes to raising taxes on wealthy residents, as did Kahn.

Caruso-Cabrera said he opposed raising taxes "at all" during the fiscal crisis resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

They also faced off in an intense debate last month.

The primary election is June 23, but early voting begins on Saturday. Residents can also choose to vote by mail.

