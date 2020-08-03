Trump supports Microsoft to acquire TikTok

Microsoft said Sunday that it spoke to President Trump about the acquisition of the modern social app TikTok, and that Trump gave its parent company ByteDance 45 days to reach an agreement.

The deadline agreed by the president, which was confirmed by two sources to Reuters, aligns with Microsoft's stated intentions to end talks with the current owner of the popular Beijing-based app by September 15.

"During this process, Microsoft hopes to continue the dialogue with the United States Government, including the President," the company said in a blog post on Sunday.

Negotiations between the two companies will be overseen by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States. The government panel has the ability to block any deal, sources told Reuters.

TikTok has come under increasing scrutiny by US public officials over concerns that the Chinese government is using the app to take advantage of user data.

President Trump said Friday that he planned to ban the app in the United States.

"As far as TikTok is concerned, we are banning them in the United States," Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One.

TikTok has insisted that it has never provided user data to China and would not do so if requested, saying in a statement that "it has no higher priority than promoting a secure application experience that protects the privacy of our users."

A preliminary proposal that is being explored by Microsoft and ByteDance would give the former ownership of the social media app in more markets than just the US.

Microsoft said in its blog on Sunday that the proposal would also include the purchase of the TikTok service in Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

Seattle-based Microsoft also addressed security concerns, saying "TikTok would add" world-class security, privacy and digital security protection "if an agreement is reached.

