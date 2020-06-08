Trump takes aim at NFL, wonders if Roger Goodell will allow players to kneel for national anthem

President Trump pondered in a tweet Sunday whether NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's apology for not "listening" to black players when they spoke about racism was also a green light for them to kneel during the season.

Trump has said that the players who knelt during the national anthem are disrespectful to their country and their flag.

DREW BREES & # 39; WIFE, BRITAIN, APOLOGIZES: & # 39; WE ARE THE PROBLEM & # 39;

"Could it be remotely possible that in Roger Goodell's rather interesting declaration of peace and reconciliation, he was hinting that it would now be OK for the players to kneel, or not stand up, for the national anthem, therefore, Do they disrespect our country and our flag? He wrote.

Trump appeared to be responding to Goodell, who released a video Friday to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

"We in the National Football League believe that Black Lives Matter," he said. "I personally protest with you and want to be part of the change that we need so much in this country.

"Without black players, there would be no National Football League and protests across the country are emblematic of centuries of silence, inequality, and oppression of black players, coaches, fans, and staff. We are listening, I am listening, and I will reach out to players who have raised their voices and others on how we can improve and advance for a better and more united family in the NFL. "

PLAYERS OF THE SAINTS PRAISE THE SURPRISING SHADOWS FOR THE RESPONSE TO TRUMP'S CRITICISM: "APOLOGY IS A FORM OF TRUE LEADERSHIP"

Trump's latest tweet to the NFL comes amid an exchange between him and New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Brees said last week that he would never agree to the gesture of kneeling down during the national anthem as a form of protest, and then apologized for his comments, twice. Trump criticized Brees on Friday for issuing an apology.

“I am a huge admirer of Drew Brees. I think he is truly one of the best quarterbacks, but he should not have resumed his original stance of honoring our magnificent American flag, "the president wrote on Twitter.

"OLD GLORY should be revered, appreciated, and elevated … We should stand tall and tall, ideally with a greeting or a hand on our hearts. There are other things you can protest about, but not our Great American Flag: NO! MAKE KNEES!

Brees responded to the president in a tweet later on Friday night.

TRUMP CRITICIZES THE WEEKS OF THE SAINTS AFTER APOLOGIZING FOR THE POSITION ON THE RICE DURING THE NATIONAL ANTHEM

"Through my ongoing conversations with friends, teammates, and leaders of the black community, I realize that this is not a problem with the American flag. It never has been," Brees wrote on Instagram.

"We can no longer use the flag to alienate people or distract them from the real problems facing our black communities," the field marshal continued. "We did this in 2017, and sadly brought it with my comments this week. We must stop talking about the flag and focus our attention on the real issues of systemic racial injustice, economic oppression, police brutality, and justice and prison. reform.

"We are at a critical juncture in our nation's history! If not now, when?

"We as a white community need to listen and learn from the pain and suffering of our black communities. We must recognize the problems, identify the solutions and then put this into practice. The black community cannot do it alone. This will require all of us. "

Brees received support to confront the President.

