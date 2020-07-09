Trump Taxes: Supreme Court to Issue Opinions Today on Trump's Financial Records

In oral arguments, the judges focused on Trump's effort to protect his documents, but they also encouraged attorneys to look to the future and assess how an eventual decision will affect the separation of powers and the White House's broad demands for immunity. .
Trump's attorneys argued that the House of Representatives subpoenas "were unprecedented in every way" and called for "temporary presidential immunity" against a subpoena by a New York prosecutor for Trump's tax records.
"We are asking for temporary presidential immunity," Trump attorney Jay Sekulow told the court, defending himself against a New York subpoena for the president's tax records.
The Supreme Court is taking an unusually long time to complete its tenure this year, with decisions in three cases still under wraps more than a week after judges normally had cleared their schedule for the season.
The release of any financial document from Trump before the election could be another bomb for the President in an already dramatic year.
The court will also issue an opinion in a case concerning the limits of tribal sovereignty and what constitutes a reservation under the law, deciding whether eastern Oklahoma qualifies as an American Indian reservation, where suspects must be tried for crimes. older by the federal government.