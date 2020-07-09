Trump Taxes: Supreme Court to Issue Opinions Today on Trump's Financial Records

The cases address whether Trump can prevent the Democratic-controlled House of Representatives from obtaining his financial and banking records from his accounting firm and banks, and whether the President can block a subpoena from a New York prosecutor seeking his tax returns.

In oral arguments, the judges focused on Trump's effort to protect his documents, but they also encouraged attorneys to look to the future and assess how an eventual decision will affect the separation of powers and the White House's broad demands for immunity. .

Trump's attorneys argued that the House of Representatives subpoenas "were unprecedented in every way" and called for "temporary presidential immunity" against a subpoena by a New York prosecutor for Trump's tax records.

"We are asking for temporary presidential immunity," Trump attorney Jay Sekulow told the court, defending himself against a New York subpoena for the president's tax records.