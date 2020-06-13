Trump tells West Point graduates that America's institutions resist the & # 39; passions and prejudices of the moment & # 39;

On Saturday, President Trump addressed the graduating class at the United States Military Academy at West Point, telling them they are "the bravest of the brave" and praising the durability of American institutions "against passions and prejudices of the moment ".

"To the eighteen hundred cadets who today become the newest officers in the most exceptional army the battlefield has ever taken, I am here to offer the salute of the United States. Thank you for responding to your nation's call," he said.

APPEARANCE FROM TRUMP WESTERN POINT WILL INCLUDE CORONAVIRUS PRECAUTIONS

The address at West Point in New York was the only remaining military service academy where he had not yet given a graduation address.

"This world-class military academy produces only the best of the best, the strongest of the strong, and the bravest of the brave," he said. "West Point is a universal symbol of American gallantry, loyalty, devotion, discipline, and skill."

Trump's speech comes amid the coronavirus pandemic mourning crises and recent protests and questions about police conduct related to the recent death of George Floyd in police custody.

He made several references to national unity and told graduates that "they exemplify the power of the shared national purpose of transcending all differences and achieving true unity."

Later, he hinted at the instability that was shaking the country:

"What has historically made the United States unique is the durability of its institutions against the passions and prejudices of the moment. When times are turbulent, when the road is difficult, what matters most is what is permanent, timeless, lasting and eternal, "he said.

On the issue of foreign policy, Trump declared that his administration is "restoring the fundamental principle that the job of the American soldier is not to rebuild foreign nations, but to defend, and strongly defend, our nation from foreign enemies."

"We are ending the era of endless wars. In its place is a renewed and clear approach to defending the vital interests of the United States. It is not the duty of American troops to resolve ancient conflicts in distant lands that many people have never heard of. . ," he said.

At a lighter moment, he received applause when he used his power as commander-in-chief to absolve "all cadets of restrictions on misdemeanor crimes, and that is effective immediately."

The speech comes amid tensions between Trump and the military. Trump reportedly yelled at Defense Secretary Mark Esper for opposing his call to use active-duty troops to quell the unrest. Meanwhile, General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said it was a "mistake" to accompany Trump on a trip to the Church of St. John on June 1.

JOINT PRESIDENT PRESIDENT MILLEY SAYS IT WAS & # 39; ERROR & # 39; APPEAR WITH TRUMP IN THE PLAZA LAFAYETTE

Critics had accused Trump of putting cadets at risk for coronaviruses for the purpose of taking a photo. A group called Veterans For Peace protested outside West Point's front door against what they called "Trump's dangerous narcissistic photo trick at West Point graduation."

But Army officials defended the move, saying the cadets would have had to face the health risks of traveling back to campus anyway for their final medical checks, equipment and training. The cadets had been home since spring break, just before the coronavirus was declared a pandemic. They returned to campus in late May.

Various health precautions were taken to stop the spread of the highly contagious virus. Second Lieutenant Commissioners recently wore masks as they marched to the West Point Parade Ground, rather than entering Mitchie Stadium, the starting point of a lifetime.

They were also sitting six feet away, and greeted the President instead of shaking hands. Meanwhile, there were no guests, with family and friends watching online.

Associated Press contributed to this report.