Trump thanked the & # 39; great people & # 39; shown in a Twitter video in which a man sings & # 39; white power & # 39;

"Thanks to the great folks at The Villages. The radical left does nothing. Democrats will fall in the fall. Corrupt Joe is killed. See you soon!" he wrote in the tweet. About three hours later, the tweet no longer appeared on Trump's timeline.

"President Trump is a great admirer of the peoples. He did not hear the only statement made on the video. What he did see was tremendous enthusiasm from his many supporters," said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere. , it's a statement.

Before the tweet was removed, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, the only black senator in the Republican conference, said Sunday that the video retweeted by the president was offensive and "indefensible."

"There's no question. He shouldn't have retweeted and should just delete it," Scott said on CNN's "State of the Union" with Jake Tapper.

US Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar told Tapper that he had not seen the video, which was played on the same news program, or the President's tweet, "but obviously neither the President Neither his administration nor I would do anything to support him. of white supremacy or anything that can support discrimination of any kind. "

Azar declined to comment further when Tapper asked if it was a mistake by the President. "But obviously the President and I and his entire administration would oppose any act of white supremacy."

Former national security adviser John Bolton told Tapper about "State of the Union" that Trump may have tweeted the video because he saw a "Trump 2020" sign and had not paid attention.

"It may be concluded that he heard it, and that he was racist, and tweeted it to promote the message. It is a legitimate conclusion to draw. It is also completely legitimate to say that he simply had no idea what else was on the video other than the Trump sign, "Bolton said.

The video Trump had retweeted, and then was removed, appears to be from a June 14 parade organized by the Villagers for Trump club. In the video, anti-Trump protesters are seen and heard furiously shouting profanity at Trump supporters.

The People's Democratic Club President Chris Stanley told CNN that his club had not staged a counterattack that day, but that the meeting was with some members who were in the area for another rally.

Stanley said the club has been unable to identify the man in the golf cart who said "white power" in the video.

Trump has fueled racial tensions in the United States throughout his presidency and has recently used racial harassment rhetoric in his attempt to ignite his base to win a second term.

Trump often denies that his language is racist or inflammatory and rejects criticism of rhetoric as political correctness. He has also long denied being racist and claims he has done more for the black community than any other president.

Trump used a racist term, "kung flu," to describe the coronavirus at his recent rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Amid nationwide protests over racial injustice and police brutality this month, the President retreated to divisive issues rather than seek a unifying tone.

He has opposed changing the names of certain bases in honor of the Confederate commanders, and he and his administration have taken steps to protect national monuments, as some protesters have attempted to tear down the Confederate statues.

Last week, Trump tweeted seemingly random videos portraying white people being attacked by black people, asking in one: "Where are the protesters?" He warned protesters in Minneapolis that "when the looting begins, the shooting begins," a phrase that originated in the 1960s with a Miami police chief accused of racism.

This story has been updated with additional developments on Sunday.