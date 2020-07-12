Trump threatens & # 39; 10 years of automatic prison & # 39; for anyone who damages the statues: & # 39; If they even try & # 39;

President Trump issued a warning Sunday morning to anyone even trying to damage federal monuments, including the Lincoln or Jefferson Monuments, saying they will automatically face a substantial prison sentence.

Historic monuments and statues have become targets of anger and vandalism during protests in the wake of George Floyd's death while in police custody in late May. The initial statues under fire were those of Confederate soldiers and generals largely in the south, but anger has spread to monuments far beyond that historical period.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES NEXT EXECUTIVE ORDER TO 'GET CITIES TO KEEP THEIR MONUMENTS'

"No, anarchists, agitators, looters or protesters on the radical left will not tear down or damage the Washington Monument, the Lincoln or Jefferson Monuments," Trump tweeted. "If they even try, a 10-year automatic prison. Sorry!" Trump's warning also included "almost any other" statue or federal monument.

Trump has spoken about protecting monuments and punishing vandals, especially after incidents involving an Andrew Jackson monument and vandalism at the Lincoln Memorial, the WWII Memorial, and the Church of St. John.

Under the Veterans Monument Preservation Act, criminals can face up to 10 years behind bars and a fine for damaging or attempting to harm "any structure, plaque, statue, or other monument on public property that commemorates the service of any person or people in the United States military. "

Earlier this month, Trump signed an executive order dealing with the construction and reconstruction of monuments.

"Destroying a monument is desecrating our common heritage," the order said.