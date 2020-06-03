Trump threatens to unleash the military in the US USA When will the generals speak?

There, Trump raised a bible for the cameras, which is sure to be an iconic image of his presidency as the coronavirus ravages the United States and riots and protests erupt in his cities.

Trump's discussion of the sometimes violent protests that have occurred in the United States over the past week with US governors in a phone call that was made public in leaked audio confirms that he and his "war cabinet" have a militarized vision of the riots in American cities.

Triumph said that he had "put in charge" the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the United States, Army General Mark Milley, which is a strange formulation since the United States Chief Military Officer is not supposed to be responsible for the application of national law. That is the role of the police and, in some cases, of the National Guard under the control of the governor of each state.

In Monday's call with the governors, United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper criticized about dominating "the battle space" as if the protests and riots in American cities were taking place in Baghdad in 2003.

General Tony Thomas, who headed the US Special Operations Command. USA And also the US Joint Special Operations Command. USA, the unit that killed Osama bin Laden, tweeted to his relatively small group of about 1,300 followers on Monday night: "America's" battle space "? Not what the United States needs to hear … never, unless an adversary invades us or we experience a constitutional failure … that is, a civil war … "

Good for Thomas, but his tweet has received little attention yet. We need more retired generals to say that violence against peaceful protesters is unacceptable and to use the US military. USA Other than the national guard to protest the police it is fundamentally a non-American idea.

A retired senior military officer who has also just raised the plate is the former President of the Joint Chiefs of the United States, Admiral Mike Mullen, who wrote in the Atlantic Tuesday night: "It made me sick yesterday to see security personnel, including members of the National Guard, forcefully and violently clear a path through Lafayette Square to accommodate the President's visit outside of the Church of St. Juan, I have to be reluctant to speak aloud. Problems related to President Trump's leadership, but we are at a turning point, and the events of the past few weeks have made it impossible to remain silent. "

Admiral Bill McRaven, the architect of the Bin Laden raid, and General Stanley McChrystal, who made the Joint Special Operations Command one of the deadliest combat forces in the history of the United States, have been willing to call the President for his lack of honesty and division. .

But isn't it time to listen now to former United States Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis, a retiree? FOur star general who commanded CENTCOM who oversees America's wars in the Greater Middle East and who led the U.S. Marines to Baghdad in 2003?

Or from former national security adviser Lt. Gen. HR McMaster, who heroically fought in both the First Gulf War and the Iraq War and whose doctoral thesis that became a book on the Vietnam War is one of the texts key on the proper role of relations between a president of the United States and his generals?

It is time for Mattis to abandon his position that he will not speak out against President Trump. In his 2019 autobiography "Call Sign Chaos," Mattis observed, "I'm outdated: I don't write about acting presidents." This conception of the proper role of retired US generals. USA That they should not make statements on contemporary political issues may work in normal times, but this is not one of those moments.

During his 2019 book tour Mattis saying Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic said his duty to remain silent about Trump was not "eternal."

Now would be an important time for Mattis to break her silence. Mattis can use his considerable stature for the common good to push back Trump's dangerous ideas about the deployment of the US federal army. USA In American cities and also to condemn the role of the president in attacking peaceful protesters outside the White House.

Retired four-star Marine General John Kelly also has the experience and seriousness to make similar points. Kelly directed SOUTHCOM, which oversees all U.S. military operations south of the U.S.-Mexico border, and later became Trump's chief of staff.

And McMaster could also use his considerable stature to talk about the politicization of the American military by the Trump administration.

McMaster's book described the failures of American generals to confront President Lyndon Johnson and provide him with truthful military advice on the conduct of the Vietnam War, which Johnson saw largely through the lens of his national political fortunes.

We have reached a similar point in the United States where the Pentagon is being used for Trump's political purposes and it is time to back off.

This column has been updated to include a reference to Admiral Mike Mullen's new article in The Atlantic.