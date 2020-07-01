Trump threatens to veto defense bill to keep Confederate base names

President Trump threatened to veto what is considered a $ 740 billion defense spending bill that must be passed unless it fails to meet a requirement introduced by Senator Elizabeth Warren to rename American military bases. that honor Confederate leaders.

"I will veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth & # 39; Pocahontas & # 39; Amendment Warren (of all people!), Which will lead to the name change (plus other bad things!) From Fort Bragg, Fort Robert E. Lee and many other military personnel The bases from which we won two world wars are on the bill! the president said in a tweet Tuesday night.

The Republican-led Armed Services Committee last month passed a motion requiring the Pentagon to rename military bases and assets named in honor of Confederate leaders, challenging the president, who warned them not to support the measure. .

The committee approved the amendment to the annual defense bill that will establish a commission to rename all Pentagon assets named after Confederate generals in the next three years.

Cities have begun removing statues honoring Confederate leaders as the nation engages in an emotional conversation about race and civil rights in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer.

In a previous tweet, Trump expressed his disapproval of the measure.

"The seriously unsuccessful presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth‘ Pocahontas ’Warren, has just tabled an amendment to rename many of our legendary military bases from which we trained to WIN two world wars. Hopefully our great Republican senators don't fall for this! " he wrote on June 11.