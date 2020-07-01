Trump threatens veto of defense bill on amendment to rename bases that honor Confederates

President Trump on Tuesday night threatened to veto the bill that must be passed to finance the military for fiscal year 2021 if it includes an amendment introduced by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, a Massachusetts Democrat, intended to rename military assets. named in honor of Confederate leaders and generals.

Warren made a speech on the subject Tuesday, and the Senate Armed Services Committee earlier this month approved the measure's inclusion in the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA). The Senate voted Tuesday 89-4 on a motion to proceed with the bill, which takes it one step closer to passage, but could be forced to drop Warren's amendment if Trump decides to stick with his veto threat.

"I will veto the Defense Authorization Bill if the Elizabeth & # 39; Pocahontas & # 39; Warren Amendment (of all people!), Which will lead to the name change (plus other bad things!) Of Fort Bragg , Fort Robert E. Lee and many other military personnel The bases from which we won two world wars are in the bill! "Trump tweeted.

Earlier this month, Trump made clear he was opposed to renaming military bases and other assets named after those who fought with the Confederacy, and White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany began a press conference reading a statement from the president on the subject.

"These monumental and very powerful bases have become part of a great American heritage and a story of victory, victory and freedom," Trump tweeted. "Therefore, my administration will not even consider renaming these magnificent and legendary military installations. Our history as the largest nation in the world will not be altered. Respect our military!"

Previous efforts to rename at least 10 military installations, including Fort Hood in Texas, Fort Benning in Georgia, and Fort Bragg in North Carolina, have stalled because those names are part of tradition. But Warren, in his Tuesday speech, said the country could not continue to allow its military installations to honor "traitors" to the United States.

"The defense bill we are debating today takes an important step in this direction by addressing the honors our nation continues to bestow on the Confederate officers who took up arms against the United States in defense of chattel slavery," he said. "This bill denies those honors to military leaders who killed American soldiers in defense of the idea that blacks are not people, but property to buy and sell."

Warren added: "Those who complain that removing traitors' names from these bases ignore history should learn something of history themselves. These bases were not named in the years after the Civil War. No. They were named decades and decades later, during the Jim Crow Era, to strengthen a movement that sought to glorify the Confederacy and strengthen white supremacy. "

The language of the bill would not only change the name of the bases, but would ensure that the Confederacy is not honored anywhere, in any way, by the US military.

"Not later than three years after the date of enactment of this Act, the Secretary of Defense shall implement the plan presented by the commission … and shall eliminate all names, symbols, exhibits, monuments and paraphernalia that honor or commemorate the Confederate States United … or anyone who voluntarily served with the Confederate States of America of all the assets of the Department of Defense, "the bill reads.

The Warren amendment and Trump's threat to veto come at a time of heightened tension over race, as protests against racial inequality and police brutality have swept the country, largely sparked by the death of George Floyd under custody of the Minneapolis Police Department. Floyd, a black man, died after an officer used his knee to hold Floyd to the ground by the neck for nearly nine minutes. That officer, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with second-degree murder and three others have been charged with aiding and abetting the alleged murder.

If Senate Republicans, at least some of whom supported eliminating Confederate tributes to advance the package through the Armed Services Committee, refuse to back down on the provision, it could establish a game of chicken within the party. with military funds. during an election year.

Congress has taken steps in recent weeks to eliminate its own tributes to those who served the Confederacy. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a Democrat from California, ordered the removal earlier this month of all former House of Representatives speakers who served in the Southern Getaway, who met with the rest of the United States after the Civil War.

"Tomorrow, June 16, the secretary will oversee the removal of those Confederate speakers from the House," Pelosi announced at a press conference on June 18. "There is no space in the sacred halls of this democracy, this temple of democracy, to commemorate the people who embody the violent intolerance and grotesque racism of the Confederacy."

Fox News' Andrew O & # 39; Reilly and Marisa Schultz contributed to this report.