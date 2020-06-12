Trump to accept nomination in Jacksonville after moving most of the Charlotte convention

"We are delighted to celebrate this momentous occasion in the great city of Jacksonville," McDaniel said in a press release. "Florida not only holds a special place in President Trump's heart as its home state, it is crucial on the road to victory in 2020. We hope to bring this great celebration and economic blessing to the Sunshine State in just a few minutes months. . "

Trump will deliver the speech at the 15,000-person VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, according to the statement.

Because the party signed a contract to hold the convention in Charlotte, they are required to hold a portion of the convention in the city of North Carolina. But the announcement now guarantees that this year's Republican convention will be unlike any other in modern history, where delegates officially elect their nominee in one place, while the nominee accepts the nomination hundreds of miles away.

By selecting Jacksonville to host the Republican summer event, the Trump campaign is making a huge investment in another critical battlefield state.

If Republicans stick to the previously planned schedule, Trump will deliver his acceptance speech on August 27 in Jacksonville. That day marks the 60th anniversary of the brutal beating of black activists protesting the segregation that became known as "Ax Handle Saturday," because the nearly 200 white attackers, according to the Florida Historical Society, used ax handles and bats of baseball to beat black protesters

In 2016, Trump led Duval County, which includes all of Jacksonville, by just over 1 percentage point, but neighboring St. Johns County by more than 30 points. The Northeast Florida stretch is a deep red country for Trump, where the campaign believes they can widen their margins to help Florida win, which is crucial to building a path to 270 electoral votes.

The Republican National Committee executive committee paved the way for the announcement on Wednesday night when they unanimously approved a plan to significantly reduce the convention procedures to be held in Charlotte and not make changes to the 2016 party platform. The vote significantly matches official affairs with each state and territory by sending just six delegates to the meeting, for a total of 336 delegates where there would have been more than 2,500.

Delegates, regardless of whether they are physically present in Charlotte, will be able to vote for Trump's nomination and Vice President Mike Pence for proxy, but only the six delegates present in Charlotte will be able to vote on other matters of the convention, according to the rules. All delegates who would have been invited to the convention, the spokesperson said, will be invited to Trump's acceptance speech.

After the Republican National Committee began searching for alternative locations, Jacksonville had long been one of the top contenders for organizing the celebratory portion of the event. McDaniel said Wednesday that Jacksonville is "absolutely in the starting position" to organize the celebration of the Republican convention.

Jacksonville Republicans had presented the site as the best place for a big city where Republicans control both state and municipal government.

"This is Trump's country here. This is the best city in America, where the Republican National Convention will be held, and for various reasons. It is a battlefield county in a battlefield state, in a city ​​where the republican government has been unified. " Republican Duval County President Dean Black told CNN.

Jacksonville Mayor Lenny Curry, the former president of Florida Republicans and one of the few big city Republican mayors, introduced his city as the next convention host on Twitter last week and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis , a Republican who speaks to the president regularly, told Fox this month that the state was ready to host the event.

"We will be able to make those decisions about the precautions that need to be taken as you get closer, but I think ruling out a convention at this stage is a mistake," DeSantis said. "So we said we want to get 'yeah' and I think you can do it."

However, this week, Curry was interrupted with chants of "No RNC! No RNC!" while marching with peaceful protesters after announcing the removal of a Confederate statue in front of City Hall. Curry patiently listened to the screams, which were overcome by screams from "Black Lives Matter." He repeated that rallying cry over and over, becoming a rare Republican elected official who openly declares, "Black lives do matter!"

After reports indicated Jacksonville was a leading candidate to deliver Trump's acceptance speech, North Carolina Democratic Party spokesman Austin Cook said in a statement: "If the president is really delusional enough to To think that demanding a large-scale convention is reasonable, so Jacksonville is more than welcome to present his acceptance speech. "

Authorities also considered Nashville, Las Vegas, Orlando, and Savannah, Georgia.