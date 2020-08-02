Trump to accept Republican nomination without press: RNC official

WASHINGTON (AP) – The vote to reappoint President Donald Trump will be held privately later this month, with no members of the press present, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Convention said, citing the coronavirus.

While Trump suspended public components of the convention in Florida last month, citing key cases of the virus across the country, 336 delegates are scheduled to meet in Charlotte, North Carolina, on August 24 to formally vote to make Trump the Republican Party standard. -carrier once again.

Traditionally, nomination conventions are meant to be bonanzas for the media, as political parties seek to take advantage of the attention events attract to spread their message to as many voters as possible. If the Republican Party's decision is upheld, it will mark the first-party naming convention in modern history to be closed to journalists.

"Given the health restrictions and limitations in place in the state of North Carolina, we are planning to have Charlotte's activities closed in the press from Friday, August 21 to Monday, August 24," said a convention spokeswoman. "We are pleased to inform you if this changes, but we are working within the parameters set before us by state and local guidelines regarding the number of people who can attend the events."

Privately, some Republican delegations have raised logistical problems when traveling to any of the cities, citing the growing number of jurisdictions imposing mandatory quarantine orders on travelers returning from states experiencing sudden increases in the virus.

The Charlotte subset of delegates will cast proxy votes on behalf of the more than 2,500 official convention delegates. Alternate delegates and guests have already been banned.