Trump to address West Point graduation socially distanced







The students underwent coronavirus testing and separated into groups of 250 to live, work, and eat together for a quarantine of two weeks before the graduation speech. Graduates will be socially spaced 6 feet from each other on Saturday at Plain Parade Field to accommodate Covid-19 protection requirements, rather than at Michie Stadium, the traditional venue for graduation. Family and friends may not attend the ceremony, but can view it online.

In an interview Friday, Lt. Col. Chris Ophardt told CNN that West Point has done everything possible to keep Saturday's graduation ceremony "as close to normal as possible."

"Instead of receiving the diploma, they will salute from a small stage about 15 feet in front of where the president will be standing," Ophardt said. "So when your name is read, instead of receiving a diploma … they will step forward and greet the president; the president and Lt. General Williams will greet, and then they will come off the stage, and that will be their recognition."

Traditionally, students would have their commissioning ceremony on their graduation day, but due to the coronavirus pandemic, they received their commissions digitally and already have the rank of second lieutenant.

Trump announced in April, surprising many, that he would speak at a graduation ceremony in person despite the pandemic. Vice President Mike Pence spoke during the Air Force graduation ceremony in April. Trump said at the time that he was looking forward to the event, adding that while he doesn't like "the appearance" of a socially estranged crowd, "eventually, next year, they will have a start as if it was … nice and tight." As for what the president's message will be and if he would comment on the controversy over the name change of some Army bases named for Confederate military leaders, White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere told CNN: "The graduation Saturday is about these incredible cadets and their incredible accomplishments, and as Commander in Chief, President Trump wants to celebrate that and thank you for your service to our country. " Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley are not expected to attend, two sources familiar with the matter told CNN. Both sources said that was the plan all along. Esper has sent video comments to be replayed at the ceremony. The second lieutenants returned to the West Point campus in New York State, a former coronavirus center, for the president's speech, Trump's first at a West Point graduation. The academy said it had switched to online learning in March and had declared a state of emergency. CNN reported last week that about 15 students tested positive for Covid-19 when they returned to campus to start, according to an Army spokesperson. None of the infected students was symptomatic, the spokesperson said, adding that "no cadet has contracted through person-to-person contact while under Army care" and that the infected had been isolated. An Army official said those students have met with their classmates and are expected to graduate Saturday with the others. West Point Superintendent Army Lt. Gen. Darryl Williams told NBC's "Today" program on a segment on Friday morning that "we are glad that (Trump) is coming." "We have been planning the celebration for a year," he added. "It wasn't a reaction to any request to – move the graduation or something." Army Chief of Staff General James McConville, who also appeared on "Today" on Friday, said Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy decided that Trump should speak at the event "with my best military council, and my advice to the secretary was that the United States Military Academy should have a graduation. " The move has not come without controversy. Senator Tammy Duckworth, an Illinois Democrat who was a veteran of the Iraq war, criticized the president's decision to speak in April and urged him to "assess the possible consequences of this vanity speech." "Trump's reckless decision to assemble 1,000 cadets at West Point for a speech puts our future military leaders at greater risk, all to strike their own ego," he said in a statement. "Our troops need stable and consistent leadership during volatile times like these, not a Commander-in-Chief who values ​​his own photographs and television ratings for his health and safety." Trump is not alone in seeking to convey a message to graduates. On Thursday, a group of graduates from the US Military Academy. USA He issued a message to the Class of 2020 explaining concerns that "graduates serving in high-level public office" are undermining the credibility of an apolitical army and betraying its "commitment to duty, honor, Country." West Point graduates occupy prominent roles in the Trump administration, including Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and Pompeo's two closest aides in the State Department, Brian Bulatao and Ulrich Brechbuhl.

CNN's Donald Judd, Maegan Vázquez, Kevin Liptak, Barbara Starr, Jim Acosta, and Nicole Gaouette contributed to this report.