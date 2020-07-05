Trump to hold outdoor campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday

The rally is scheduled to take place at Portsmouth International Airport at 8 p.m. ET, and "there will be wide access to the hand sanitizer and all attendees will receive a face mask that they are strongly recommended to wear," the campaign said in a press release.

New Hampshire is one of the few states reporting a decrease in coronavirus cases. Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 34 states in the past week, with 12 registering an increase of more than 50%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"We hope that so many freedom-loving patriots come to the rally and celebrate the United States, the largest country in the history of the world," Trump 2020 national press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

The news of the rally comes as the President continues to navigate the aftermath of his in-person rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month, where several campaign employees and Secret Service agents tested positive for the virus.

In the end, fewer than 6,200 people attended the rally that was meant to signal Trump's return to the campaign. The low attendance was attributed to the intense reaction of the media and "radical protesters" to convene such a large crowd during the pandemic.

Trump has long viewed the protests as an outlet where he can connect with his followers in a way he can't when he is in Washington, DC, and has blamed poor poll numbers for his absence from the campaign.

Still, Dr. Jonathan Reiner, who was an adviser to the White House medical team under President George W. Bush, said Thursday night that Trump "clearly flirts with disaster" by holding protests and attending events without wear a mask.

"Just because it's tested frequently, it's (not) not a Superman cape. It can catch the virus," Reiner told CNN's Kate Bolduan on "OutFront." "The more he flirts with this, the more likely he is to succeed."

Reiner said that because of the president's age and weight, "he probably has a close to 20% chance of dying if he gets the virus."

