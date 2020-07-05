Trump to hold outdoor campaign rally in New Hampshire on Saturday





The rally is scheduled to take place at Portsmouth International Airport at 8 p.m. ET, and "there will be wide access to the hand sanitizer and all attendees will receive a face mask that they are strongly recommended to wear," the campaign said in a press release.

New Hampshire is one of the few states reporting a decrease in coronavirus cases. Coronavirus cases are on the rise in 34 states in the past week, with 12 registering an increase of more than 50%, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

"We hope that so many freedom-loving patriots come to the rally and celebrate the United States, the largest country in the history of the world," Trump 2020 national press secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

The news of the rally comes as the President continues to navigate the aftermath of his in-person rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, last month, where several campaign employees and Secret Service agents tested positive for the virus.