Trump to hold outdoor rally in New Hampshire on July 11, campaign announces

President Trump's reelection campaign announced Sunday that the president will lead an open-air rally in the New Hampshire battlefield state next weekend, just his second rally since the coronavirus pandemic spread across the country. nation in March.

Campaign staff said the rally will take place next Saturday, July 11, at Portsmouth International Airport in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

The President drew smaller crowds than expected at his first rally, which took place in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on June 20.

The Trump campaign had touted that 1 million people had applied for tickets to the Oklahoma rally. Finally, large portions of the upper deck of the 19,000-person arena were empty when the president addressed the crowd.

The Trump campaign rejected suggestions that it failed to attract a large enough crowd, noting that the event drew more than 4 million viewers "across the campaign's digital media channels" and noted that Fox News, which Broadcasting the event live, it had its best ratings on Saturday nights in its nearly 25-year history.

The coronavirus outbreak has had less impact in New Hampshire than in the more populous US states. Rockingham County, which includes Portsmouth, has reported fewer than 1,500 confirmed cases and 90 deaths overall, generally with fewer than 10 new cases per day.

Public health officials have discouraged large crowds from extremely close contact amid the pandemic. Announcing the upcoming weekend rally in New Hampshire, the Trump campaign noted that "there will be wide access to the hand sanitizer and all attendees will receive a face mask that they are recommended to wear."

Trump campaign national press secretary Hogan Gidley added: "We hope that so many freedom-loving patriots come to the rally and celebrate the United States, the largest country in the history of the world."

New Hampshire has held a special place in the President's political history. After narrowly losing the Iowa assemblies four years ago, Trump won the New Hampshire primary in a landslide, throwing him toward the Republican presidential nomination and eventually the White House.

In addition to holding the nation's first presidential election, New Hampshire for a generation has been a battleground state in the general election. Trump narrowly lost all four of the state's electoral votes four years ago by less than 3,000 votes to Democrat Hillary Clinton.

The president was the last in New Hampshire on February 10, for a rally on the eve of the presidential primaries. The latest public opinion polls in the state indicate that Democrat Joe Biden has a superior single-digit advantage over the president.