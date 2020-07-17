Trump to impose tax sentence quickly, Supreme Court says

The Supreme Court ruled last week that the President does not have broad immunity against an investigation by the state grand jury.

However, judgments are generally not formally issued for 25 days.

The district attorney asked for that time to be shortened, and Trump's attorney agreed. On Friday, Chief Justice John Roberts said the request was granted.

Trump's attorney said they plan to file an amended complaint to pose new challenges to the state grand jury subpoena to Trump's accounting firm Mazars USA. An attorney for the district attorney has called this a delay tactic.