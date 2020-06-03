Trump to move North Carolina Republican National Convention

President Trump plans to move the North Carolina Republican National Convention because of the state's refusal to lift the guidelines for social distancing from the coronavirus.

Trump tweeted that he is now "forced" to find another state to host the event after state governor Roy Cooper said it was "unlikely" Those guidelines would be loosened in time for the convention to continue as planned in Charlotte this August.

"Governor Cooper is still in Shelter mode in place, and is not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised," Trump said. in a series of tweets.

"It would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the world and brought hundreds of millions of dollars and jobs to the state. Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to look for another State to organize the 2020 Republican National Convention. "

Cooper said the Republican Party wanted to gather 19,000 delegates, alternate delegates, staff, volunteers, elected officials and guests "within the Spectrum Center. He still could not guarantee such a large meeting during the pandemic in a letter dated Tuesday that he sent to RNC President Ronna McDaniel and Marcia Lee Kelly, executive director of the party convention.

"We have committed to a safe RNC convention in North Carolina and it is unfortunate that they have never agreed to downsize and make changes to keep people safe," Cooper tweeted in response to Trump's announcement on Twitter. "Protecting public health and safety during this pandemic is a priority."

Trump has Cooper pressed for weeks to ensure the Spectrum Center can be filled for the event scheduled for the week of August 24, while the governor has refused to budge.

The president did not specify where he would prefer the event to take place, although governors in states such as Texas and Georgia have previously stated that they will gladly organize.