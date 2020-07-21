Trump to sign order to prevent illegal immigrants from being counted in redefining constituencies

President Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday to prevent illegal immigrants from being counted for the purpose of redrawing congressional districts after the 2020 census, Fox News was told.

A White House official said Trump will sign a Memorandum of Distribution on "Ensuring that American citizens receive adequate representation in Congress."

The official said he would clarify that those in the country would not illegally be included in the redesign process, known as distribution, of congressional districts after the census. Census counts are used to determine the allocation of seats in the House of Representatives, the number of voters in the Electoral College, and hundreds of billions of dollars in federal spending.

"Excluding illegal aliens for the purpose of distribution reflects a better understanding of our Constitution and democratic principles," said the official.

It comes as part of a continuing push by the Trump administration to make sure that illegal immigrants are not included in the census. The order is likely to be subject to legal challenge by groups of immigrant activists and others.

Last year, the Supreme Court blocked the inclusion of a citizenship question in the census and sent the question to the lower courts after concluding that the Trump administration's reasoning for including that question was insufficient. It had opposed Democrats and immigrant groups on the grounds that it could discourage immigrants from responding.

Later, Trump signed an executive order to obtain an accurate count of citizens and non-citizens present in the country.

Attorney General Bill Barr said at the time that the information gathered through the executive order could be helpful in determining the composition of the Electoral College and the distribution of Congress.

"That information will be used for countless purposes. For example, there is a current dispute over whether illegal aliens can be included for distribution purposes … We will study this issue," Barr said.

Fox News' John Roberts contributed to this report.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.