trump-traps-gop-in-boneheaded-position

David Gergen has been a White House adviser to four presidents and is a senior political analyst at CNN. A graduate of Harvard Law School, he is a professor of public service at the Harvard Kennedy School, where he founded the Center for Public Leadership. Caroline Cohen is Gergen's research assistant at the Harvard Kennedy School. She is a recent honors graduate of Harvard College and won the Thomas T. Hoopes prize for her senior thesis. The opinions expressed in this commentary are their own.

(CNN) Our Postal Service here in the United States has a long and fabled history stretching back to the early days of the republic, when Benjamin Franklin served as the first Postmaster General. Through rain, sleet and snow, our mailmen — and now women — have faithfully delivered the mail. The Postal Service remains one of the most trusted of our public institutions, seen positively by 91% of our population.

But now that is all threatened by one of the dumbest and — potentially — one of the most dangerous episodes in postal history.

It is worth remembering why the Postal Service has an honored place in the American story. When the founding fathers began charting a path forward, they envisioned a nation connected by post offices and post roads. To them, the free exchange of ideas and information was essential to building a strong democracy. Without an educated and engaged electorate, they feared the American experiment might fail.

As the Revolutionary War approached, Franklin transformed the Postal Service to cut delivery times in half. A letter could go from Philadelphia to New York and its answer returned within 24 hours. This gave the founders an important advantage in the sharing of war-time information.

Thus, the framers of the Constitution inserted a line ordering up a postal service before they signed it. In including Article 8, they granted the new federal government the power to create post roads and post offices. About a half century later post roads ran some 80,000 miles across the new country.