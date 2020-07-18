Trump trashes his niece over revealing book

President Trump joked that he is the "last member" of the Book of the Month Club in a tweet on Friday night – while destroying the revelation of his niece Mary Trump as someone his parents "could not bear".

Trump was furious with Mary and her former national security adviser, John Bolton, who have sold an astonishing number of books that attack the President as an unfit sociopath.

"I am the best member of the Book of the Month Club," Trump said.

"First I have the low-life fool John Bolton, a war fool, who violates the law (published massive amounts of classified information) and an NDA to build much-needed credibility and earn a few dollars, which … will end up going to government anyway, "he wrote in a tweet thread.

"Next up is Mary Trump, a rarely seen niece who knows little about me, saying false things about my wonderful parents (who couldn't bear it!) And about me, and she violated her NDA," he continued.

"She also violated the Law by giving (sic) my … Return Tax. She is a mess! Many books have been written about me, some good, some bad."

Bolton's book from inside the White House, "The Room Where It Happened," peaked at No. 1 on the USA TODAY best-seller list earlier this month, selling more than 780,000 copies in its first week.

The Trump administration fought tooth and nail to stop the bomb launch, in which Bolton regrets: "I have a hard time identifying any Trump decisions during my tenure that were not fueled by re-election calculations."

Mary Trump's book, "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the Most Dangerous Man in the World," which Trump's camp had also tried to block from hitting the shelves, provides a privileged account of childhood. of Trump and an analysis of his psyche.

She writes that her uncle is the result of "one of the most powerful and dysfunctional families in the world" and that he was emotionally scarred by his "toxic" relationship with his father, the late developer Fred Trump.

Trump predicts that more ink will be spilled in the future.

"Both happily and sadly, there will be more to come!" He wrote about his future biographers.