Trump tries to stop subpoenas in emoluments case

Friday's request comes as the Trump administration formally said it plans to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

A federal appeals court last month revived a lawsuit by Maryland and the District of Columbia over ownership of their hotel on Pennsylvania Ave. in Washington.

Maryland and DC sent subpoenas in late 2018 for financial details that Trump has always tried to protect, but Trump managed to keep them on hold while he and the Justice Department appealed. Those subpoenas could be re-activated if the Supreme Court does not move quickly.

"The government intends to request the Supreme Court review, but in the meantime, this unprecedented case will continue and the discovery will resume unless the suspension is extended," the Justice Department wrote to the Fourth Court of Appeals. United States Circuit. "That intrusive and burdensome discovery of the president's financial affairs and official actions, including subpoenas to five federal agencies, would require the government to spend substantial resources and inflict irreparable harm on the president."