Trump tweets 15 separate posters of & # 39; people of interest & # 39; wanted in connection with the vandalism of the statue of Andrew Jackson

On Saturday, President Trump requested public help to identify people wanted by police in connection with the vandalism of the Andrew Jackson statue in Lafayette Square earlier this week.

The commander-in-chief shared 15 individual press releases from the U.S. Park Police, which showed photographs of suspects who allegedly desecrated the statue of Washington, D.C., located on federally owned land.

Every pamphlet Trump tweeted said that Park Police are working closely with the FBI's Violent Crime Task Force to identify the suspects seen in the images. They are wanted for "destruction of federal property and other related crimes."

Anyone who may have information about wanted suspects should contact the Park Police Criminal Investigations Division through their anonymous information line at 202-610-8731, or the FBI field office in Washington at 202- 278-2000.

Trump posted 15 total tweets, of several men and women suspected of attacking the monument on June 22.

The posts come just a day after Trump signed an executive order to protect the monuments and memorials from lawless protesters, promising prison time for those who test the limits of the new term.

"I have just had the privilege of signing a very strong Executive Order that protects the Monuments, Monuments and Statues of the United States, and combats recent criminal violence," he wrote Friday. "Long prison terms for these illegal acts against our Great Country!"