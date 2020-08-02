Trump tweets about Australia's troublesome COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON – President Trump tweeted Sunday about a worrisome outbreak of coronavirus in Australia that forced the city of Melbourne to remain closed for six weeks, while defending its own handling of the pandemic.

"Great outbreaks of Chinese viruses worldwide, including nations believed to have done a great job" Trump wrote, sharing an alert about a declared disaster state in the state of Victoria.

"Fake news does not report this. The United States will be stronger than ever and soon!" He added.

Officials were forced to declare a state of disaster and introduce harsh new measures on Monday when the state saw a worrying increase in infections, bringing the total number of cases to 760.

At 8 pm. The curfew was imposed for six weeks and Melbourne residents will only be able to leave the house to exercise or buy groceries. Travel three miles from home is prohibited, according to a report in The Age newspaper.

The outbreak has puzzled public health officials who have so far been unable to identify the source of the "mystery cases."

Police have been dispatched to help enforce the restrictions, delivering an incredible $ 250,000 [US $ 178,400] fine within 24 hours, according to the report.

The Australian outbreak occurs when the US also experiences its own worrying increase in infections. So far, 4.7 million Americans have been infected with a disease that has killed 147,000.

While cases at the Empire State Building have declined, infections continue to rise in New Jersey, raising concerns that New York could experience a second wave.