Trump tweets the image of himself with a mask and calls it & # 39; patriotic & # 39;





"We are united in our effort to defeat China's Invisible Virus, and many people say it is patriotic to wear a face mask when you cannot socially distance yourself," Trump tweeted Monday, nearly three months after the US Centers. Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks in public.

"There is no one more patriotic than me, your favorite president!" added.

The image appears to show Trump wearing a mask with the presidential seal on his visit to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center earlier this month, his first and only time so far with a public face covering after months of refusing to be seen. do what. in public amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The move to encourage the use of masks was primarily motivated by the numbers of wavering polls, a source familiar with the president's thinking told CNN.

For months, attendees tried to get Trump to wear a mask, saying they might have "MAGA," "Trump-Pence 2020," or even the American flag printed on them. But he firmly refused and only wore a mask once in public. But it wasn't until a meeting with campaign aides at the White House last week, where attendees bluntly told him that even internal numbers showed that the Americans did not approve of his response, which Trump relented, according to an official who attended that meeting. Trump's agreement to wear a mask in public on Walter Reed came after a strong "plea" by attendees, according to a presidential adviser, who urged the President to set an example for his supporters by wearing a mask on the visit. But Trump was reluctant, in part, because he did not want to give in to media pressure. On a trip to a Ford plant in May, for example, Trump said he wore a mask on parts of the plant tour where journalists were not allowed, and said that "he did not want to give the press the pleasure of seeing him. " But as the number of coronavirus cases grew in various states, including major Republican and battlefield states, and more Republican officials publicly endorsed wearing masks in an attempt to depoliticize it, efforts to convince Trump to support The use of a mask increased. Trump aides also linked wearing a mask to political success, a key argument as Trump's poll numbers were low and the coronavirus remained a top voter concern. Wearing a mask, advisers suggested, was an easy step that was well received by the vast majority of Americans. In early spring, Trump teased Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for wearing a mask, and during a press conference in April, he suggested he wouldn't look presidential. "(S) Somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful resolved desk … I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens. I don't know, somehow I don't see for Maybe he will change his mind, "Trump said at the time.

CNN's Kevin Liptak, Jeremy Diamond and Allie Malloy contributed to this report.