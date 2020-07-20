Trump tweets the image of himself with a mask and calls it & # 39; patriotic & # 39;

"We are united in our effort to defeat China's Invisible Virus, and many people say it is patriotic to wear a face mask when you cannot socially distance yourself," Trump tweeted Monday, nearly three months after the US Centers. Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing masks in public.
"There is no one more patriotic than me, your favorite president!" added.
The move to encourage the use of masks was primarily motivated by the numbers of wavering polls, a source familiar with the president's thinking told CNN.
For months, attendees tried to get Trump to wear a mask, saying they might have "MAGA," "Trump-Pence 2020," or even the American flag printed on them. But he firmly refused and only wore a mask once in public.
But it wasn't until a meeting with campaign aides at the White House last week, where attendees bluntly told him that even internal numbers showed that the Americans did not approve of his response, which Trump relented, according to an official who attended that meeting.
Trump's agreement to wear a mask in public on Walter Reed came after a strong "plea" by attendees, according to a presidential adviser, who urged the President to set an example for his supporters by wearing a mask on the visit. But Trump was reluctant, in part, because he did not want to give in to media pressure.
But as the number of coronavirus cases grew in various states, including major Republican and battlefield states, and more Republican officials publicly endorsed wearing masks in an attempt to depoliticize it, efforts to convince Trump to support The use of a mask increased.
In early spring, Trump teased Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden for wearing a mask, and during a press conference in April, he suggested he wouldn't look presidential.
"(S) Somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful resolved desk … I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens. I don't know, somehow I don't see for Maybe he will change his mind, "Trump said at the time.
CNN's Kevin Liptak, Jeremy Diamond and Allie Malloy contributed to this report.